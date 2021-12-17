Top 10 Quotes | Heading to the city of brotherly love

Scott Turner on how much the game plan is affected this week: "I mean, quite a bit. It's a combination. We haven't had much of this, but when your team is relatively healthy and you got the same guys week in and week out, you know your players strengths, you know what you're gonna have. So then really just matching that to the scheme of the defense or the different player weaknesses or strengths that you're gonna see from the opponent. But then when your team changes, it just adds another layer to it. It's a combination of all those things."

Ron Rivera on if they were taking steps prior to this outbreak to prepare for something like this potentially happening:

"One of the things that we really did pay attention to and tried to make sure we had the quality depth was on the offensive and defensive line. Unfortunately it looked like our defensive line took a pretty good hit right now. We'll see how everything unfolds going into the week, but we really tried to be conscious of it because we know that if you can protect your linebackers, if you can be stout up front, and you protect your quarterback, you give yourself a chance to play football games and win. That's what one of the things that we did on purpose was we really went after offensive line and defensive line depth. Not imagining that something like this would come about, but something not quite to this magnitude. This is what's happened."