Top 10 Quotes | Moments of self-reflection for Taylor Heinicke

Scott Turner on what sticks out to him when looking back on the season:

"It's hard to say because we had a couple different games. I think I've talked about, there's two that just popped into my head right now because I've talked about this I think with you guys a lot that you gotta be able to try to win games different ways. So like the Tampa game, I thought the Tampa game was good because we were balanced. We ended up having a lead. I thought we ran the ball well, even though the numbers weren't necessarily great. It's a good run defense. We were able to stay balanced. Going back to early in the season, if you look at the Atlanta game, we didn't have a lot of possessions. I think like nine total possessions in that game, but we were very productive when we had the ball and we kept the ball and we finished with touchdowns and ended up scoring in the thirties somewhere. I can't remember exactly. But those were two different games where we kind of did it different ways. Those were good examples of how we'd like to play and execute offensively."