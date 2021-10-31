Top 10 Quotes: Taking on Teddy Bridgewater

Taylor Heinicke on the mindset of maintaining the starting QB job: "You go back two weeks ago against the Saints and the Chiefs. I had a different mindset to where I didn't want to lose the job and that resulted in bad play in my opinion. I think when I go out there and just have fun and have nothing to lose, that's when I feel like I'm at my best. Green Bay was easy for me to go up there and play like that. I was a dream come true. I felt like a little kid out there just playing in the stadium I've always wanted to play in. I feel like I had a good game, just a couple things here and there that just didn't work out. So I feel like the mindset of playing like you have nothing to lose is when I play my best."

Scott Turner on Chase Roullier's mental preparations pre snap:

"All the time. He's always making the points and the protection. The quarterback will sometimes communicate with him on that, but he does a great job of getting to the line and communicating to the rest of the line as far as where the block it and unit is going. And then the backs and tight ends get the communication from him. But he really kind of starts that conversation there times, because the quarterback's a little bit further back when he might overrule him or make another decision. But you know, Chase is sharp, [Offensive Line] Coach Matsko and [Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Travelle [Wharton], they do a great job with him on that. I mean, they harp on him. That's one of the main jobs of a center in this offense is to be able to do that, you know, handle the mental, and then obviously execute all the physical too. But I mean every play you see evidence of what Chase does."