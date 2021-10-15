News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Top 10 Quotes: Taylor Heinicke calls Patrick Mahomes "unbelievable"

Oct 15, 2021 at 02:54 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

_DSC1211
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Taylor Heinicke hands off the ball to running back Jaret Patterson during practice on Oct. 14, 2021. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

The Washington Football Team will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for a Week 6 battle. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.

Jack Del Rio on Sean Taylor:

"Just an absolute force on the field. Great, great player. That's my memory of him. That's great that they're doing that. It's awesome. I drive into the game every day on Sean Taylor Road. So I think it's very appropriate."

Scott Turner on Ricky Seals-Jones:  
"I think Ricky did a nice job. He had a couple of plays that he'd like to do better. 82 plays and five or three of them didn't count because the penalties is a lot. That's more than we normally get on offense. He was pretty wiped out afterwards. I know he gave it his all and I was always happy with the way that he performed."

Related Links

Taylor Heinicke on Patrick Mahomes:

"I don't know if you can pick up anything from him. He's one of those, I'm going to say a wildcard. He's just an unbelievable athlete/quarterback. I kind of go back to when I was training kids when I wasn't playing and they're trying to do Mahomes-type stuff. I'm like, listen, you're not Mahomes. That's something that he can do. We can't. I do like watching him play it's, it's really fun to watch. I don't try and pick up any type of stuff from his game. Because that would probably get me in trouble."

Ron Rivera on how much growth he has seen from his team so far this year:

"I think we're growing and that's what you want. You want this to be an opportunity for us to develop and grow and at the same time continue to work to win. I mean, we want to win football games and we have some growing to do, but that should not get in the way of us winning football games, if we play to our abilities. I really believe if we play our abilities, we give ourselves a chance to win."

Taylor Heinicke on DeAndre Carter:

"He just professional. He doesn't get the most reps in practice, but he's paying attention to meetings. He's paying attention at practice, and he knows what to do in certain situations, certain coverages. We all have a lot of confidence in him. Like when you see him in the huddle, he's got those confident eyes. He's ready to go and you know he's going to do the right thing. He's a playmaker out there. We're really excited when he's in the huddle and he makes a big play."

Chase Young on Sean Taylor:

"He was a legend. He made you want to play for Washington. I wish he was still here, man."

Jaret Patterson on Sean Taylor:

"I can remember the day heading to school, hearing the tragic news of him passing away and me crying. That's how much of an impact Sean Taylor had on me, the whole organization and the DMV area. I think [retiring his number] is big. He was one-of-a-kind."

Scott Turner on Wes Schweitzer and Cornelius Lucas:

"To talk about both those guys, both those guys were starters for us last year and did a nice job. When they go in and play, the comfort level with them is great. I feel really good about them, so I thought they stepped in and we didn't necessarily miss a beat. I think we gave up two sacks and we had to hold the ball on really both of them – one of them, for sure. I think that's kind of what had happened there. But for the most part, I felt good about those guys coming in and filling in for our starters."

Jack Del Rio on Jamin Davis:

"Just continuing to gain confidence and play fast, you know, that's what we're looking for. He's a great young man. He cares a great deal. Probably cares a little too much. I'd like him just to say the heck with it. I'm going to make a play, you know? Very conscientious. He's working hard. I look forward to him turning the corner as well. I think we will. I think he'll make an impact as we go through the season. And I think our defense will become impactful as we finished the season."

Ron Rivera on his relationship with Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid:

"Well, I think the biggest thing more so than anything else is he gave me my first opportunity as a positional coach. Then he helped train me, put me on the road to where I am today. A lot of it is basically understanding his way of doing things. It's embedded in the West Coast way of doing things. Because of that, I learned a lot of the things that I do today, I try to mimic him to a degree and that's why he means so much to a lot of us."

Related Content

news

Top 10 Quotes: the Saints are marching in

The Washington Football Team comes back to FedExField to take on the New Orleans Saints. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: Looking Ahead To A 'Very Competitive' Game In Atlanta

The Washington Football Team will make back-to-back road trips to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: Preparations For An AFC Contender

The Washington Football Team will travel for the first time this season to play the Buffalo Bills. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: Feel Good Friday

The Washington Football Team heads into the weekend after winning its Thursday night game against the New York Giants in dramatic fashion. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: All In For Week 1

The Washington Football Team is set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2021 season. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: Roster Moves And More

The Washington Football Team finalized its 53-man roster on Tuesday in preparation for the 2021 season. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: The Battle Of The Beltway

The Washington Football Team is hosting the Baltimore Ravens at FedExField. Here are some of the most memorable quotes from the week of preparation, as compiled by washingtonFootball.com, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: The Bengal Are Coming To FedExField

The Washington Football Team is hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField. Here are some of the most memorable quotes from the week of preparation, as compiled by washingtonFootball.com, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: Washington Takes On The Patriots

Washington travelled to Gillette Stadium to play the New England Patriots in the first preseason game in two years. Here are some of the most memorable quotes from the week of preparation, as compiled by washingtonFootball.com, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: Washington Adds Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney To Front Office

Here's a list of the best quotes from the hiring of Washington's General Manager Martin Mayhew and Executive Vice President of Football/Player Personnel Marty Hurney, as compiled by WashingtonFootball.com, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: Washington Locker Clean Out

As Washington has entered the offseason, here's a list of the best quotes of the week from Washington's locker clean out, as compiled by WashingtonFootball.com, presented by GEICO:
Advertising