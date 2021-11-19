Top 10 Quotes | Rivera's return to Carolina

Jack Del Rio on Christian McCaffrey: "Yeah, supremely talented guy. I watched him back in high school at Valor Christian when my son, Luke, was the quarterback on that team and they won a state title. It was no surprise that he would go on and be special in college. And he was. No surprise to me that he would go on and be special in the NFL because he's a special talent. He can run it, he can catch it, he can throw it actually. He can do it all. He adds a dynamic to their offense that I'm sure they miss when they don't have him available. He looks like he's back and healthy and ready to roll."

Ron Rivera on what he saw in James Smith-Williams before he was drafted:

"Well, character is big for us obviously, and just knowing who he is as a young man is important. But when you watch him as a football player, you see the talent and the ability, you just know this guy was worthy of being drafted. And now he's got an opportunity to show us that he can, he can step into the next level. That'll be fun to watch, him and [DE] Casey [Toohill] are our two young men drafted pretty much in the same year are guys that we kept for a reason because we think that there's some ability there that they can help us get to where we want to be. And again, as I was saying, if you can build through young guys like that, that's what you want to be able to do."