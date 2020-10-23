Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Cowboys, Week 7

"I wouldn't call it gunslinger. I think it's more of a mental toughness than anything. I think you're right by saying that. I think it's just developed over my career. If you look back on my career and what I've kind of gone through—a highly-touted recruit, go to [Texas] A&M, I battle it out, I get benched, I transfer, I get benched, I go to the league as an undrafted guy where you kind of have to have that mental toughness and battle through those kinds of stuff to even have a chance. It's kind of just become who I am as a player. I think I'm a lot better just for going through those things. I think it shows up a lot on Sundays now. So, I think the mental side of the game obviously at quarterback from decision making is huge, but at the same time the mental toughness part is just as big, and I pride myself in that area."

"It is for me. That's probably why it looks inconsistent. One thing that I've learned is you have to treat everybody fairly, but you're not going to be able to treat everybody the same. Well, it's the same thing with our situations. You treat each situation as it comes along, and that's kind of where we are. So, when I get into those situations, I will go by my gut. I will go by the feel. I'm going to draw on my experience. I've been fortunate enough to be in this league for 35 years. So, as I go through it, I'm going to make decisions based on what I think, first of all, is best for us. That's my fiduciary responsibility is to do things that are best for this organization that I believe is going to help us going forward. That's why I make the decisions that I make. It does look a little inconsistent, but the consistency is that I'm going to make them based on what I know, on my gut feeling on things. Hopefully, they're good decisions. If they're not, we'll know and I'll take responsibility, that's for doggone sure."