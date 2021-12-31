Top 10 Quotes | Washington prepares a response to Eagles rushing attack

Ron Rivera on moving on after the loss to Dallas:

"The message is we've got two games left to play. Let's go out and play it. You lose a game, okay. Whether you lose it by one or you lose it by what we lost it by – 42, it's a loss. Sure, it was a big score. But at the end of the day, it happened. It's gonna happen. You play this game long enough, you're gonna have these kind of defeats. How you handle them, now that's important. How you come back, that's important. That will talk about what our character is, that will talk about where we are more so than anything else. That to me is what's really important. I get it. We lost, okay. Hey, I'm gonna take responsibility. We gotta play better, I know that. We gotta coach better, I know that. We'll go back to work and we'll work hard. As Nicki – and I appreciate her bringing it up – alluded to is we've been dealing with a lot of s**t. It's something that we've gotta learn to deal with and handle. At the same time, be able to go forward and play to our abilities, play to what we're capable of. Yesterday was not an indication in my opinion of what we're capable of."