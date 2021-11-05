Top 10 Quotes: Heading into the bye week

The Washington Football Team is heading into the bye week before starting the second half of the season. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
Ron Rivera on what he thought of Taylor Heinicke after watching the tape:
"Yeah, I think based on lot of things that he's done the last few weeks, yeah. I think that he's being productive for the most part. The one area we've got to get better on, obviously, and it's kind of stood out in the last few weeks is we've got to be better in red zone. Again, we've got to come down and when we get chances to make plays down there, we've got to make those plays."
Taylor Heinicke n what he thinks the main issues are offensively:
"I don't know. Whether it's self-inflicted or a sack or a missed throw or a missed block -- something. It's just like coach was saying, everyone's got to do their job. 11 guys [have] to do their job every play for us to be successful. Again, we'll look at the film tomorrow and really see what happened, but I just feel like one person here or there or myself we just took turns making a mistake."
The Washington Football Team traveled to play the Denver Broncos in Week 8 and fell to 2-6 after a 17-10 loss.
DeAndre Carter on how they enter the bye week:
"We just got to keep playing football. Keep putting it together, keep building, keep getting better. Each and everybody individually, you got to worry about ourselves, each side of the ball. We got to stick together through this, you know, it's a rough time. When we come back after the bye, try to go on a little run. And, you know, see what the season holds."
Landon Collins on whether he thinks guys are accountable:
"Yes. We talk to each other; we call each other out. We keep each other accountable on the field so when we get to the sideline, any corrections or even if we have to hold the edge, that's what we need to do."
Charles Leno Jr. on the offensive struggles near the red zone:
"Once we get to the 30-yard line, it's just putter, putter, putter. I can't tell you why. That's something the coaches need to look at on film, but I know for a fact that I need to do a better job. I'm just worried about myself in that situation. I can't really speak for everyone else but everyone else needs to do their job. I know I need to do a better job, myself, to help the team to score some points."
J.D. McKissic on why he thinks the offense is struggling in the red zone:
"We need to get guys on the same page. We just need to finish, everyone needs to execute, including me."
Chase Young on holding Denver to 17 points but not getting the win:
"We've got to go back to the drawing board. We've got to go back and see what we did wrong, like every week, and make corrections to the best of our ability."
Ron Rivera on what he wants to evaluate during the bye week:
"Well, I wrote a list out, too but I forgot where I put that list. For the most part, what we're going to look at, obviously, the things that we feel we've got improved at. We'll look at third down, we'll look at red zone and work through those things and try and figure out exactly what we need to do better, how we need to do it better, what can we do better more than anything else. On both sides of the ball and in special teams, there are things that we have to look at and determine if we're doing the right things with the right people."
Ron Rivera on historically his teams being better in the second half of the season:
"Well, just because I'd like to believe that as we progress through the year, through the season, especially my early years as a head coach, a lot of things seem to come together. That's what I kind of feel with last year things kind of came to go at the right time for us. I like to believe we are on the same path. Just because I think some of the things that we've done have helped us to trend in the right direction. I mean, obviously offensively, we've out gained the last two teams we've played. Unfortunately, we just haven't outscored them. And that's important. Defensively, we've been able to hold certain aspects of our opponents in check. We played against a couple of good running teams and we've held them both under a hundred yards rushing. We played a very dynamic quarterback in Aaron Rodgers and kept him under his numbers. We still haven't won. But the thing that you can sit there and say is it's coming together. It's not where we want to be, obviously, but if we continue to trend in the right way, we have a chance. So that's really what we're looking at."
