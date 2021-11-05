News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Top 10 Quotes: Heading into the bye week

Nov 05, 2021 at 11:12 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Top_Quotes

The Washington Football Team is heading into the bye week before starting the second half of the season. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.

Ron Rivera on what he thought of Taylor Heinicke after watching the tape:  
"Yeah, I think based on lot of things that he's done the last few weeks, yeah. I think that he's being productive for the most part. The one area we've got to get better on, obviously, and it's kind of stood out in the last few weeks is we've got to be better in red zone. Again, we've got to come down and when we get chances to make plays down there, we've got to make those plays."

Taylor Heinicke n what he thinks the main issues are offensively:
"I don't know. Whether it's self-inflicted or a sack or a missed throw or a missed block -- something. It's just like coach was saying, everyone's got to do their job. 11 guys [have] to do their job every play for us to be successful. Again, we'll look at the film tomorrow and really see what happened, but I just feel like one person here or there or myself we just took turns making a mistake."

PHOTOS: Washington vs. Denver, Week 8

The Washington Football Team traveled to play the Denver Broncos in Week 8 and fell to 2-6 after a 17-10 loss. Here are the top photos from Washington's final game before the bye week. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

20211031 Week 8 Broncos 028
1 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 029
2 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 036
3 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 048
4 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 049
5 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 060
6 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 061
7 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 071
8 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 077
9 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 080
10 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 082
11 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 087
12 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 091
13 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 096
14 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 102
15 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 107
16 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 114
17 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 116
18 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 119
19 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 126
20 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 127
21 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 129
22 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 136
23 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 140
24 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 141
25 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 144
26 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 147
27 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 149
28 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 152
29 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 154
30 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 157
31 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 160
32 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 162
33 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 163
34 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 164
35 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 166
36 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 168
37 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 171
38 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 175
39 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 177
40 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 181
41 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 185
42 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 187
43 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 189
44 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 190
45 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 193
46 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 195
47 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 198
48 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 200
49 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 203
50 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 205
51 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 206
52 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 212
53 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 219
54 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 221
55 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 227
56 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 228
57 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 230
58 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 236
59 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 238
60 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 241
61 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 243
62 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 247
63 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 253
64 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 255
65 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 260
66 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 262
67 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 267
68 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 268
69 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 270
70 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 275
71 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 277
72 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 279
73 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 281
74 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 284
75 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 291
76 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 293
77 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 295
78 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 303
79 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 308
80 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 310
81 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 311
82 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 320
83 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 323
84 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 325
85 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 334
86 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 336
87 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 341
88 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 342
89 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 345
90 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 346
91 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 350
92 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 352
93 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 354
94 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 358
95 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 361
96 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

DeAndre Carter on how they enter the bye week:
"We just got to keep playing football. Keep putting it together, keep building, keep getting better. Each and everybody individually, you got to worry about ourselves, each side of the ball. We got to stick together through this, you know, it's a rough time. When we come back after the bye, try to go on a little run. And, you know, see what the season holds."

Landon Collins on whether he thinks guys are accountable:
"Yes. We talk to each other; we call each other out. We keep each other accountable on the field so when we get to the sideline, any corrections or even if we have to hold the edge, that's what we need to do."

Charles Leno Jr. on the offensive struggles near the red zone:
"Once we get to the 30-yard line, it's just putter, putter, putter. I can't tell you why. That's something the coaches need to look at on film, but I know for a fact that I need to do a better job. I'm just worried about myself in that situation. I can't really speak for everyone else but everyone else needs to do their job. I know I need to do a better job, myself, to help the team to score some points."

J.D. McKissic on why he thinks the offense is struggling in the red zone:
"We need to get guys on the same page. We just need to finish, everyone needs to execute, including me."

Chase Young on holding Denver to 17 points but not getting the win:
"We've got to go back to the drawing board. We've got to go back and see what we did wrong, like every week, and make corrections to the best of our ability."

Ron Rivera on what he wants to evaluate during the bye week:  
"Well, I wrote a list out, too but I forgot where I put that list. For the most part, what we're going to look at, obviously, the things that we feel we've got improved at. We'll look at third down, we'll look at red zone and work through those things and try and figure out exactly what we need to do better, how we need to do it better, what can we do better more than anything else. On both sides of the ball and in special teams, there are things that we have to look at and determine if we're doing the right things with the right people."

Ron Rivera on historically his teams being better in the second half of the season:  
"Well, just because I'd like to believe that as we progress through the year, through the season, especially my early years as a head coach, a lot of things seem to come together. That's what I kind of feel with last year things kind of came to go at the right time for us. I like to believe we are on the same path. Just because I think some of the things that we've done have helped us to trend in the right direction. I mean, obviously offensively, we've out gained the last two teams we've played. Unfortunately, we just haven't outscored them. And that's important. Defensively, we've been able to hold certain aspects of our opponents in check. We played against a couple of good running teams and we've held them both under a hundred yards rushing. We played a very dynamic quarterback in Aaron Rodgers and kept him under his numbers. We still haven't won. But the thing that you can sit there and say is it's coming together. It's not where we want to be, obviously, but if we continue to trend in the right way, we have a chance. So that's really what we're looking at."

Ron Rivera on historically his teams being better in the second half of the season:  
"Well, just because I'd like to believe that as we progress through the year, through the season, especially my early years as a head coach, a lot of things seem to come together. That's what I kind of feel with last year things kind of came to go at the right time for us. I like to believe we are on the same path. Just because I think some of the things that we've done have helped us to trend in the right direction. I mean, obviously offensively, we've out gained the last two teams we've played. Unfortunately, we just haven't outscored them. And that's important. Defensively, we've been able to hold certain aspects of our opponents in check. We played against a couple of good running teams and we've held them both under a hundred yards rushing. We played a very dynamic quarterback in Aaron Rodgers and kept him under his numbers. We still haven't won. But the thing that you can sit there and say is it's coming together. It's not where we want to be, obviously, but if we continue to trend in the right way, we have a chance. So that's really what we're looking at."

Related Content

news

Top 10 Quotes: Taking on Teddy Bridgewater

The Washington Football Team is looking for a win before the bye week as it travels to play the Denver Broncos. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: The one-two punch of Aaron Jones, Davante Adams

The Washington Football Team is taking a trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: Taylor Heinicke calls Patrick Mahomes "unbelievable"

The Washington Football Team will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for a Week 6 battle. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: the Saints are marching in

The Washington Football Team comes back to FedExField to take on the New Orleans Saints. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: Looking Ahead To A 'Very Competitive' Game In Atlanta

The Washington Football Team will make back-to-back road trips to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: Preparations For An AFC Contender

The Washington Football Team will travel for the first time this season to play the Buffalo Bills. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: Feel Good Friday

The Washington Football Team heads into the weekend after winning its Thursday night game against the New York Giants in dramatic fashion. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: All In For Week 1

The Washington Football Team is set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2021 season. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: Roster Moves And More

The Washington Football Team finalized its 53-man roster on Tuesday in preparation for the 2021 season. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: The Battle Of The Beltway

The Washington Football Team is hosting the Baltimore Ravens at FedExField. Here are some of the most memorable quotes from the week of preparation, as compiled by washingtonFootball.com, presented by GEICO.
news

Top 10 Quotes: The Bengal Are Coming To FedExField

The Washington Football Team is hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField. Here are some of the most memorable quotes from the week of preparation, as compiled by washingtonFootball.com, presented by GEICO.
Advertising