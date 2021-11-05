Top 10 Quotes: Heading into the bye week

Ron Rivera on historically his teams being better in the second half of the season:

"Well, just because I'd like to believe that as we progress through the year, through the season, especially my early years as a head coach, a lot of things seem to come together. That's what I kind of feel with last year things kind of came to go at the right time for us. I like to believe we are on the same path. Just because I think some of the things that we've done have helped us to trend in the right direction. I mean, obviously offensively, we've out gained the last two teams we've played. Unfortunately, we just haven't outscored them. And that's important. Defensively, we've been able to hold certain aspects of our opponents in check. We played against a couple of good running teams and we've held them both under a hundred yards rushing. We played a very dynamic quarterback in Aaron Rodgers and kept him under his numbers. We still haven't won. But the thing that you can sit there and say is it's coming together. It's not where we want to be, obviously, but if we continue to trend in the right way, we have a chance. So that's really what we're looking at."