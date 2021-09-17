Top 10 Quotes: Feel Good Friday

"On the play, we ran that play earlier. I had the option. I knew he was playing tight, and I was waiting for Coach [Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner] to call the out and up all night. Finally got the opportunity to run it. Something we had been working on for a while in practice and finally had a chance to hit it. He bit it, he took it out and got the 56-yarder."

"When he came out in that playoff game, and he played the way he did, it was a unique situation for me because I didn't practice that much because I was hurt. But he's always ready for his moment and I love guys who are always ready for their moment, always prepared. He doesn't complain about the reps that he gets in practice even when he wasn't the starter; he just makes the most of his opportunities. That's all you could ask for. He did a great job controlling the tempo tonight. He got us into hurry-up situations, he slowed it down, he made great passes, he took what the defense gave him, and he gave playmakers the chance to make plays. And when you got a guy like that you just want to continue to make plays for him. We're lucky to have Taylor and I know he's going to continue to grow and help us going forward."