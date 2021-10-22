Top 10 Quotes: The one-two punch of Aaron Jones, Davante Adams

Scott Turner on if they have told Taylor Heinicke not to scramble as much or if teams are trying to limit that as part of their defensive gameplans:

"No, I don't have any issue with him running. I mean, those opportunities, they come, but we're not really calling a lot of runs for him. It's more of his runs really come on scrambles and they did a nice job of really just containing him with their rushes. I think it's very similar to what we saw in the Giants game earlier, just kind of the way they rushed, the way they rushed him. So that just didn't give him the opportunity. We called some nakeds and got him on the edge on a couple of things, but as far as just the scrambles and him finding rush lanes and stepping up and taking off, they did a nice job of really kind of taking those away."