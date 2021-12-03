Top 10 Quotes | Confidence is key to Washington's momentum

Ron Rivera on creating turnovers with Raiders Derek Carr: "Well, probably the biggest thing as you're asking is we've got to get pressure on the quarterback. We can't allow a guy like that to stand back. He's got a good arm and he sees the field very well. That's the one thing you see. He does see the field very well. So you've got to keep him under pressure so that he doesn't see the field as well as he liked to. And again, you got to be physical with the receivers. They've got a good group of receivers that are playmakers. The big thing we have to do is we've got to do is, again, get after the quarterback more so than anything else."

Travelle Wharton on why John Matsko is so highly sought after:

"Details, details, details. It's not just blocking this man or just seeing the concept of what they're trying to do. That way you have a better understanding, okay, he can't do this, or he can do this because their defense does this. He has a great memory. He's detailed-oriented in everything you do. He's not going to let you set whether your feet are parallel or in an angle, he's going to let you know where you keep your hands. As an older player, when he got to Carolina, when I was there, he would get on me every day about my hands. It's little things I've been doing for 10 years, but he'll nitpick on your hands. How your hands supposed to be? What's your body doing? And as a player, you love that because he doesn't let you slip off of it. He's going to be detailed on everybody's techniques. It's going to be a certain way, and he's going to hold you accountable to it. I think that accountability is huge for everybody, because now you hear him on the middle of the field. You know, his voice is in your head of man. I got to keep my hands up or something that happened, you can, auto-correct better also. I did this and you look at the picture, I need to do this better."