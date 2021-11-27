Top 10 Quotes | Making a statement on primetime

Ron Rivera on Taylor Heinicke's growth in the red zone:

He's been really good with the windows in terms of understanding those. The thing I like too has been when he has been throwing outside, he's been throwing it to the spots and not trying to lay it into the spots that if you get the difference, you know. I mentioned to you guys again, the play I always go back to is the Green Bay game when he tried to loft that one in there perfectly to Adam [Humphries], instead of just throwing it to the pylon. And then we saw him do it back to back weeks with Deandre Carter. You know what I'm saying? When he threw that seven route both times for touchdowns to DeAndre, the last two games, and then this past game, you watch him throwing into those windows. That I think is big because he's, he starting to understand, 'Hey, this is the coverage I get. These are the windows I know I have. And I've got to get it there on time.' I mean, if you look at what he did, when he threw that one to Cam [Sims] Jeremy [Chinn] has got it read. It was an RPO. He sticks it down in there. And Jeremy sees this in RPO and he starts to drift to the right but what happened, Taylor waited, excuse me, drift to Taylor's left his right. And Taylor waited and threw it behind him. And Jeremy had no chance to knock it down, but he threw it behind him into the window between the safety and the corner between the other safety and corner. I mean, you see him throwing through those windows, which I think is a big thing."