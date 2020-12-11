Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. 49ers, Week 14

"Because they want to win and they're used to winning, so to feel like -- in my opinion -- to get them to buy into being an underdog is that they're disrespected. That's one of the things that I think resonates with these guys. These guys are used to being respected. These guys want to be respected. They don't want to be a second thought. One of the things that I think really resonates with these guys about the underdog attitude is not knowing you have a chance, not knowing you're supposed to win. That was what we kind of did... We were just trying to reinforce to these guys that we are, in that situation, the underdog. One of the lines that I used with the guys was I told them: 'Even as the underdog, I prepare a victory speech.' So, what I did was I wrote on one of the flashcards that I use and take out with me in case something happens, I write it down. I jotted down: 'Underdogs win.' When we won the game and I went into the locker room and I pulled out the flip card, I said: 'Let me read my flip card to you guys: Underdogs win.' I told the guys: 'Just understand this as we talk about it, we control our own destiny. We have to pay attention and focus in on us. Not what's happening outside of us, but what happens with us.'"