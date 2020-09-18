Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Cardinals, Week 2

"The biggest thing that we have to continue to do is we've got to do our jobs and continue to work at getting better. We're not even close to where we should be or where we can be or where we're headed. But I do like our guys. I think we've got a group of guys that understand what it's going to take. What I did like, too, is their poise. You're down 17-0, you could've easily said: 'Let's get out our own and we'll go on from here and we'll get ready for next week.' But, no, they didn't. They fought back. They stayed focus, they did their jobs, they went after their opponent and made something happen. Kudos to the guys for doing that."