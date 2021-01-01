Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Eagles, Week 17

"It's been a long year. I've been watching these cut ups of the Philly game at the beginning of the year, and it feels like five years ago. I think everyone jokes about 2020 and all that kind of stuff, but this season has kind of been like that. I think we've come a long way. You see a lot of our guys and a lot of our players—we've found out about some guys. Some players have really stepped up and have put together really good years. I think, offensively, we've still got some work to do as we build this program. We'll reflect on a little bit more of that once the season is over, but we've gotten a lot better. We've gotten better in a lot of areas. That's kind of what we tried to do. It is interesting, we played them in the first game, and we'll play them in the last game. We're really, right now, focused on getting in this last game and doing everything we can to find a way to get a win and extend our season."