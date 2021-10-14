5 of the memorable plays from Sean Taylor's career

Taylor levels Brian Moorman in the Pro Bowl

Playing at half-speed in a game was never an option for Taylor, and that even includes one that didn't count.

After being a standout for Washington in his first two seasons with six interceptions, 27 pass deflections and four forced fumbles, Taylor finally got the Pro Bowl recognition he deserved with 114 tackles in his third year. He was known throughout his career for delivering big hits, and his takedown of Bills punter Brian Moorman might be his most memorable.

With the AFC leading the NFC in the third quarter, 21-14, the AFC decided to run a fake punt at its own 48-yard line. Moorman took the snap and immediately sprinted for the first down marker. He might have gotten there, too, had it not been for Taylor sprinting in from the secondary to send Moorman flying, forcing a turnover on downs. After the play, Moorman even jogged over to Taylor and congratulated him for the hit.