Top 10 Quotes: Preparations For An AFC Contender

Taylor Heinicke on beating a team from the pocket: "Yeah, I kind of go back and look at their defensive line. They're bigger guys that really just wanted to collapse the pocket. The biggest thing was just kind of staying in the pocket and getting the ball to those playmakers. That's what you want to do anyways. It was good for that to happen, get the ball in those guys' hands, let them do their thing. And as you can see if you look at the stat sheet, a lot of guys touch the ball. It was a good deal of getting the ball out to everybody."

Ron Rivera on Buffalo's rebuilding model:

"Not necessarily other than they didn't get the quarterback until the second year. To me, looking at what they've done, the way they've done it, they've been very methodical. They've had a plan, they stuck to the plan, they did the things that they've needed to do. They put players in place. You know, he doesn't have a lot of turnover on his coaching staff, stuff like that. I mean that's the thing that you look at and you appreciate is that the continuity that's there. And again, it's very similar to what we did when we all were together. And it started with Andy [Reid]. I mean, this all goes way back to 1999. cause we all. Sean [McDermott] and I and Leslie Frazier and guys that, on that staff, we all started with Andy. And so we all learned from him. And so a lot of the things that we do are very similar."