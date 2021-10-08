Top 10 Quotes: the Saints are marching in

Scott Turner on how Terry McLaurin has grown:

"It's hard to say, I mean he's improved a lot. He already was really good at a lot of things, and he's improved a lot as a route runner. There's a lot of intricacies that maybe you don't necessarily see. He's getting a lot more consistent with his contested catches. I think we talked about that last week. I mean, those have been outstanding and it's hard to say whether he's improved on it or he's just had more opportunities to show it, you know, because I think he was pretty good at that in the past. I think his just overall physical strength has improved and I think that shows up with a lot of the things I was talking about. But I mean, he's such a grinder, so he just keeps growing in every area and he does a great job of kind of showing leadership now that he's getting to be more of a veteran player."