Oct 11, 2010 at 07:37 PM

The Washington Redskins Touchdown Club is the best of everything football.

An exclusive few will enjoy a gourmet tailgate at the Hall-of-Fame Plaza, which includes all your food, drinks and spirits.

Also in the Touchdown Club:
* Live Music & Entertainment * Washington Redskins Cheerleader Performance * Exclusive Game Day Corporate
Gifts * Appearances by Redskins Alumni
Pre-Game Field Passes
Go down on the field before every preseason home game and half of the regular season games to watch the Redskins and the visiting team warm up for the game.

AAA Ultimate Fan Zone & Club Level Access
Stop by the AAA Ultimate Fan Zone adjacent to the Touchdown Club and try kicking a field goal or passing a ball in the Redskins Virtual Football Zone. Or go up to the Joe Gibbs Club Level to enjoy the Montecristo Club cigar bar or our fully enclosed climate controlled atrium that surrounds the stadium.

Travel to an Away Game
Attend one away game per year with the Redskins. Take team-chartered transportation the day before the game and enjoy an intimate dinner with Redskins legends. Your trip also includes premiere hotel accommodations, local transportation to and from the stadium and a pre-game brunch.

Touchdown Club Includes:

Prime Lower Level Tickets*

  • Padded Customized Seat

Joe Gibbs Club Level

First Right of Refusal for Many Other Events at FedExField

Purple Parking Pass

Added Benefits, Optional:

VIP Stadium Access

  • Touchdown Club Pavilion
  • AAA Ultimate Fan Zone
  • Joe Gibbs Club Level
  • Pre-Game Field Passes

Away Game Travel

Right to Purchase Super Bowl Tickets When the Redskins Play

Contact John Schlieman at (703) 726-7413 or email schliemanj@redskins.com for more information

  • Memberships sold only in pairs. Field Pass game allocation at the sole discretion of the Redskins. Away game travel includes one (1) game per season. Terms, conditions and availability apply.

