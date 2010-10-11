|
An exclusive few will enjoy a gourmet tailgate at the Hall-of-Fame Plaza, which includes all your food, drinks and spirits.
AAA Ultimate Fan Zone & Club Level Access
Travel to an Away Game
Touchdown Club Includes:
Prime Lower Level Tickets*
- Padded Customized Seat
Joe Gibbs Club Level
First Right of Refusal for Many Other Events at FedExField
Purple Parking Pass
Added Benefits, Optional:
VIP Stadium Access
- Touchdown Club Pavilion
- AAA Ultimate Fan Zone
- Joe Gibbs Club Level
- Pre-Game Field Passes
Away Game Travel
Right to Purchase Super Bowl Tickets When the Redskins Play
Contact John Schlieman at (703) 726-7413 or email schliemanj@redskins.com for more information
- Memberships sold only in pairs. Field Pass game allocation at the sole discretion of the Redskins. Away game travel includes one (1) game per season. Terms, conditions and availability apply.
