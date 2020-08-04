Training Camp Daily: Here's What Dontrelle Inman Adds To Washington's Receiving Corps

Training camp is here, and we have you covered with everything you need to know as the Washington Football Team prepares for the 2020 campaign.
After trimming the roster down to 79 players on Monday, Washington started Tuesday morning by adding veteran receiver Dontrelle Inman to its young receiving corps.
"I'm pretty excited about bringing a young man in like that who's got some playing experience," head coach Ron Rivera told reporters. "It's a young group of wide receivers we have and anytime we get the opportunity to bring a player in that's had success, we're excited about it."
Inman, who the Chargers signed in 2014, has played for three teams in his six-year career and caught 170 passes for 2,282 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was at his best in 2016 when he had 810 yards and was one of Phillip Rivers' favorite targets.
As the oldest receiver on the roster, Inman brings a wealth of experience to the team. He's played in two offensive systems and caught passes for three different starting quarterbacks, including Rivers, Andrew Luck and Mitchell Trubisky. He's played in 65 games, which is more than the rest of Washington's receivers combined (59).
Inman has caught at least 50% of his passes in every season and has a 60.5% catch rate for his career. He also has a career average of 8.1 yards per reception, and 98 of his catches have resulted in first downs.
