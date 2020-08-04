News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 05:00 PM

Training Camp Daily: Here's What Dontrelle Inman Adds To Washington's Receiving Corps

Zach Selby

Staff Writer

training-camp-template-lead-art-position-battles

Training camp is here, and we have you covered with everything you need to know as the Washington Football Team prepares for the 2020 campaign.

Stay up to date with "Training Camp Daily," which comes out every weekday at 5 p.m. ET.

Also be sure to check out "Washington Football Training Camp Live 2020" every weekday from 9-9:45 a.m. and "Training Camp Happy Hour" from 2-2:30 p.m. Both shows will be streamed on all of the team's social media platforms.

THE LATEST

After trimming the roster down to 79 players on Monday, Washington started Tuesday morning by adding veteran receiver Dontrelle Inman to its young receiving corps.

"I'm pretty excited about bringing a young man in like that who's got some playing experience," head coach Ron Rivera told reporters. "It's a young group of wide receivers we have and anytime we get the opportunity to bring a player in that's had success, we're excited about it."

Inman, who the Chargers signed in 2014, has played for three teams in his six-year career and caught 170 passes for 2,282 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was at his best in 2016 when he had 810 yards and was one of Phillip Rivers' favorite targets.

As the oldest receiver on the roster, Inman brings a wealth of experience to the team. He's played in two offensive systems and caught passes for three different starting quarterbacks, including Rivers, Andrew Luck and Mitchell Trubisky. He's played in 65 games, which is more than the rest of Washington's receivers combined (59).

Inman has caught at least 50% of his passes in every season and has a 60.5% catch rate for his career. He also has a career average of 8.1 yards per reception, and 98 of his catches have resulted in first downs.

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Chris Harris Explains Why He's Excited To Work With Washington's Cornerbacks

-- Analyzing Washington's Biggest Position Battles During Training Camp

-- Ziggy Hood Named Washington's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Recipient For 2020 Season

-- 'The Best Player You've Ever Trained': Inside Chase Young's Unprecedented Offseason

-- Numbers To Know: Washington's Youth, Competition At Wide Receiver And Roster Spot Battles

-- QBs Coach Ken Zampese Lays Out His Plans For Dwayne Haskins

-- The New Era Has Begun: Storylines to Follow During Training Camp

Washington Media Schedule:

Wednesday, Aug. 5

  • 11 a.m.: G Brandon Scherff
  • 12:10 p.m.: CB Kendall Fuller

Thursday, Aug. 6

  • TBD: Wide receivers coach Jim Hostler

Friday, Aug. 7

  • TBD: T Morgan Moses
  • TBD: DT Matt Ioannidis

Related Content

Washington Football Team Signs WR Dontrelle Inman
news

Washington Football Team Signs WR Dontrelle Inman

The team announced the following roster move Tuesday morning.
Training Camp Daily: Washington Trims Roster Before Start Of Acclimation Period
news

Training Camp Daily: Washington Trims Roster Before Start Of Acclimation Period

Training camp is here, and we have you covered with everything you need to know as the Washington Football Team prepares for the 2020 campaign.
Ziggy Hood Named Washington's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Recipient For 2020 Season
news

Ziggy Hood Named Washington's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Recipient For 2020 Season

Hood, who played for Washington from 2016-18, will primarily work with the strength and conditioning staff during training camp.
'The Best Player You've Ever Trained'
news

'The Best Player You've Ever Trained'

Chase Young has been trying to validate that claim to his personal trainer, Martin Gibson, since high school. It's brought him to the doorstep of the NFL as one of the best defensive prospects in recent memory.
QBs Coach Ken Zampese Lays Out His Plans For Dwayne Haskins
news

QBs Coach Ken Zampese Lays Out His Plans For Dwayne Haskins

Zampese was pleased with the work Haskins put in this offseason. Here's what he wants the young quarterback to accomplish next.
'It's Good To Get Back': Washington Players Are Excited And Anxious To Reunite On The Field
news

'It's Good To Get Back': Washington Players Are Excited And Anxious To Reunite On The Field

Training camp has begun, and players are excited to see their teammates after a virtual offseason.
Washington Football Team Reports For Training Camp, Which Will Be Much Different Than Usual
news

Washington Football Team Reports For Training Camp, Which Will Be Much Different Than Usual

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in major changes across the league, including frequent testing and no preseason games.
RB Bryce Love Passes Physical, Will Return To The Field After Missing 2019
news

RB Bryce Love Passes Physical, Will Return To The Field After Missing 2019

Love, a fourth-round pick last season, will be out on the field once the Washington Football Team starts practicing.
Washington Football Team Signs T Kevin Pamphile, LB Donald Payne 
news

Washington Football Team Signs T Kevin Pamphile, LB Donald Payne 

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
Alex Smith Placed On The PUP List, Takes Next Step Towards Recovery
news

Alex Smith Placed On The PUP List, Takes Next Step Towards Recovery

This is a major step for Smith as he attempts to return to the field following a life-threatening leg injury in 2018.
Washington Football Team Begins Reporting For Training Camp
news

Washington Football Team Begins Reporting For Training Camp

Rookies, quarterbacks and players returning from Injured Reserve arrived at the team facility for COVID-19 testing Thursday morning.

Advertising