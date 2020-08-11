Training Camp Daily 8/11: Ryan Kerrigan Has 'Put His Arm Around' Chase Young

QUICK HITS

Haskins feeling more comfortable in new offense: Although Dwayne Haskins Jr. is learning his third offense in as many years, he feels more comfortable with Scott Turner's system since he has already learned an NFL offense before. Haskins said Turner's version of the Air Coryell offense is more difficult than Ohio State's offense but easier than the West Coast offense he ran as a rookie. "I feel like this offense and the system I'm in really fits me," Haskins said of Turner's aggressive, downfield attack. "I'm looking forward to mastering it."

Haskins believes he gives Washington the best chance to win: Rivera has repeatedly praised Haskins for the work he put in this offseason, but he has yet to anoint him as the starter. In fact, Rivera said there will be a "pure competition" between Haskins and newcomer Kyle Allen. And if Alex Smith is cleared for football activity, Rivera said he would enter the competition as well. Do not expect this to rattle Haskins, though. "All respect to everyone in the quarterback room, but I feel like I'll give us the best opportunity and I'm just looking forward to show it."