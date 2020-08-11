News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Training Camp Daily 8/11: Ryan Kerrigan Has 'Put His Arm Around' Chase Young

Aug 11, 2020 at 05:20 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Training camp is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team prepares for the 2020 campaign.

Stay up to date with "Training Camp Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

Also be sure to check out "Washington Football Live 2020" every weekday from 9 - 9:45 a.m. and "Virtual Happy Hour" from 2:30 - 3 p.m. Both shows will be streamed on all of the team's social media platforms.

Here's what you need to know:

PHOTOS: Washington Football Team 2020 Training Camp, Day 14

The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 11, 2020

THE LATEST

Ryan Kerrigan prefers to lead by example, but over the years he has become more comfortable as a vocal leader. And since training camp began in late July, he's become especially close to one player in particular: No. 2 overall pick Chase Young. "[Kerrigan] has really put his arm around Chase," head coach Ron Rivera said, "which has really been neat to watch."

Kerrigan is the ideal mentor for Young. Not only was he a first-round pick, but he has as many Pro Bowl appearances (four) as missed games during his 10-year career. Plus, Kerrigan is currently 1.5 sacks away from breaking the franchise's all-time record.

Kerrigan said he likes being around Young because he craves information and "wants to know how he can be great."

"I want to impart as much as I can on him and help him accomplish all he can accomplish because, you guys know this is no secret, the sky's the limit for that guy."

QUICK HITS

Haskins feeling more comfortable in new offense: Although Dwayne Haskins Jr. is learning his third offense in as many years, he feels more comfortable with Scott Turner's system since he has already learned an NFL offense before. Haskins said Turner's version of the Air Coryell offense is more difficult than Ohio State's offense but easier than the West Coast offense he ran as a rookie. "I feel like this offense and the system I'm in really fits me," Haskins said of Turner's aggressive, downfield attack. "I'm looking forward to mastering it."

Haskins believes he gives Washington the best chance to win: Rivera has repeatedly praised Haskins for the work he put in this offseason, but he has yet to anoint him as the starter. In fact, Rivera said there will be a "pure competition" between Haskins and newcomer Kyle Allen. And if Alex Smith is cleared for football activity, Rivera said he would enter the competition as well. Do not expect this to rattle Haskins, though. "All respect to everyone in the quarterback room, but I feel like I'll give us the best opportunity and I'm just looking forward to show it."

Kerrigan plans on being a playmaker: With the addition of Young and a new coaching staff, the defensive line rotation has yet been determined. But whenever Kerrigan is on the field, he expects to have a similar impact has he had his first decade in the league. "I'm planning on being out there a lot and making a lot of plays. That's how I trained this offseason, that's how I'm approaching camp right now and that's how I'm anticipating going into this season."

-- Wake Up Washington 8/11: Dwayne Haskins And Terry McLaurin Appear Primed For Big Seasons

-- Dwayne Haskins Is Ready To Be The Leader Washington Needs

-- Here's How Terry McLaurin Stacks Up Against The NFC East's Best Receivers

-- 'He's Got That Dog Mentality': Players, Coaches Have Been Impressed With Jimmy Moreland

-- Reuben Foster Is Taking Positive Steps Toward An Eventual Return

-- RBs Coach Randy Jordan Has A Plan For Managing Washington's Talented Running Back Group

-- Chris Harris Explains Why He's Excited To Work With Washington's Cornerbacks

-- 'He's Looked Good': Ron Rivera Likes What He Has Seen From Alex Smith

Advertising