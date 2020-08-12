News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Training Camp Daily 8/12: Brandon Scherff Ranked Among The League's Best Interior Linemen

Aug 12, 2020 at 04:50 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Training-camp-template-lead-art-photos-day-4 copy

Training camp is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team prepares for the 2020 campaign.

Stay up to date with "Training Camp Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

Also be sure to check out "Washington Football Live 2020" every weekday from 9 - 9:45 a.m. and "Virtual Happy Hour" from 2:30 - 3 p.m. Both shows will be streamed on all of the team's social media platforms.

Here's what you need to know:

THE LATEST

It's hard to argue that Brandon Scherff isn't one of the NFL's top interior offensive linemen, and the experts at Pro Football Focus believe he is set to have another standout season. PFF ranked Scherff at No. 9 on its list of top 25 centers and guards heading into the 2020 season.

"Scherff is someone who is difficult to place in lists like these because of the injuries that have limited him in recent seasons," PFF's Ben Linsey wrote. "When he's healthy and on the field, it's hard to argue with the results, though."

Scherff, who will be playing the 2020 season on a franchise tag, has been a mainstay for Washington's offensive line since 2015. He's a three-time Pro Bowler and has been one of the best run-blocking guards in each of his five seasons. He also allowed pressures on just 2.7% of passing plays last year.

Scherff was placed on Injured Reserve for the past five games of the 2019 campaign, but he has made a full recovery. He's just excited that he gets to come back for another season.

"I said my end goal is to end up as a [Washington Football] player my whole career and I'm one more year closer to that.

Related Links

QUICK HITS

Tim Settle wants to move past sacking Tom Brady: A defensive linemen's first-career sack is always special, and Tim Settle's is no exception, as he brought down quarterback Tom Brady in Week 5 of last season. It was definitely a goal, Settle said, but now he is looking forward to the next goal. "We're going to get him again when we play him. That's the beginning of everything. It's about to turned up around here."

Chase Young blocks out the noise: The hype surrounding No.2 overall pick Chase Young has been growing since Washington drafted him in April, but Young isn't paying attention to that. He told the Good Morning Football crew Tuesday that he's focusing on one day at a time. "I can't really say too much on what other people say about me, but I'm just going to keep doing my thing."

Antonio Gibson learns a few secrets from Adrian Peterson: Antonio Gibson has the privilege of learning from a veteran group of running backs, particularly future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson. So far, he's learned two secrets to having a long NFL career: take care of his body and ask plenty of questions. "For somebody who's been in the league for a long time [to] still ask a lot of questions, that shows you something."

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Wake Up Washington 8/12: Dwayne Haskins Wants To Have The Same 'Edge' As Tom Brady And Drew Brees

-- Washington Coaches See Antonio Gibson As 'A Mismatch Issue' For Defenses

-- Opponent Outlook: Washington Heads To Cleveland For A Week 3 Battle With Baker Mayfield And The Browns

-- Dwayne Haskins Is Ready To Be The Leader Washington Needs

-- Here's How Terry McLaurin Stacks Up Against The NFC East's Best Receivers

-- 'He's Got That Dog Mentality': Players, Coaches Have Been Impressed With Jimmy Moreland

-- Reuben Foster Is Taking Positive Steps Toward An Eventual Return

-- RBs Coach Randy Jordan Has A Plan For Managing Washington's Talented Running Back Group

-- Chris Harris Explains Why He's Excited To Work With Washington's Cornerbacks

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

Washington Coaches See Antonio Gibson As 'A Mismatch Issue' For Defenses
news

Washington Coaches See Antonio Gibson As 'A Mismatch Issue' For Defenses

Gibson has said throughout the offseason that he wants to contribute not matter where he is on the field.
Training Camp Daily 8/11: Ryan Kerrigan Has 'Put His Arm Around' Chase Young
news

Training Camp Daily 8/11: Ryan Kerrigan Has 'Put His Arm Around' Chase Young

Kerrigan, who has been around Young a lot the past few weeks, said the No. 2 overall pick "wants to know how he can be great."
Dwayne Haskins Is Ready To Be The Leader Washington Needs
news

Dwayne Haskins Is Ready To Be The Leader Washington Needs

After transforming his body and sharpening his mind, Haskins enters year two with confidence, charisma and a chip on his shoulder.
Washington Football Media Department Announces Additions Of DeAngelo Hall And Bram Weinstein
news

Washington Football Media Department Announces Additions Of DeAngelo Hall And Bram Weinstein

Hall and Weinstein are the first new hires for SVP of Media and Content, Julie Donaldson
Training Camp Daily 8/10: Logan Thomas 'Has The Skillset' Washington Is Looking For At Tight End
news

Training Camp Daily 8/10: Logan Thomas 'Has The Skillset' Washington Is Looking For At Tight End

Ron Rivera said Thomas is "starting to grow and blossom at the tight end position."
Washington Football Team Activates TE Logan Thomas From Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Washington Football Team Activates TE Logan Thomas From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The team announced the following roster move Sunday.
Training Camp Daily 8/7: There Are Leaders, And Then There's Thomas Davis Sr. 
news

Training Camp Daily 8/7: There Are Leaders, And Then There's Thomas Davis Sr. 

Linebackers coach Steve Russ said that Davis is the best player-leader he has ever been around. 
Training Camp Daily 8/6: WRs Coach Jim Hostler Is Excited To Work With Antonio Gandy-Golden
news

Training Camp Daily 8/6: WRs Coach Jim Hostler Is Excited To Work With Antonio Gandy-Golden

Hostler said Gandy-Golden is long, has range and possesses good ball skills.
Training Camp Daily 8/5: Brandon Scherff Wants To Finish His Career In Washington
news

Training Camp Daily 8/5: Brandon Scherff Wants To Finish His Career In Washington

The Pro Bowl guard does not have a long-term contract yet, but he's made it clear that he wants to remain with the team that drafted him in 2015.
'He's Looked Good': Ron Rivera Likes What He Has Seen From Alex Smith
news

'He's Looked Good': Ron Rivera Likes What He Has Seen From Alex Smith

Rivera said he has been 'pleasantly surprised' with how far along Smith is.
Training Camp Daily 8/4: Here's What Dontrelle Inman Adds To Washington's Receiving Corps
news

Training Camp Daily 8/4: Here's What Dontrelle Inman Adds To Washington's Receiving Corps

Training camp is here, and we have you covered with everything you need to know as the Washington Football Team prepares for the 2020 campaign.

Advertising