Training Camp Daily 8/12: Brandon Scherff Ranked Among The League's Best Interior Linemen

THE LATEST
It's hard to argue that Brandon Scherff isn't one of the NFL's top interior offensive linemen, and the experts at Pro Football Focus believe he is set to have another standout season. PFF ranked Scherff at No. 9 on its list of top 25 centers and guards heading into the 2020 season.
"Scherff is someone who is difficult to place in lists like these because of the injuries that have limited him in recent seasons," PFF's Ben Linsey wrote. "When he's healthy and on the field, it's hard to argue with the results, though."
Scherff, who will be playing the 2020 season on a franchise tag, has been a mainstay for Washington's offensive line since 2015. He's a three-time Pro Bowler and has been one of the best run-blocking guards in each of his five seasons. He also allowed pressures on just 2.7% of passing plays last year.
Scherff was placed on Injured Reserve for the past five games of the 2019 campaign, but he has made a full recovery. He's just excited that he gets to come back for another season.
"I said my end goal is to end up as a [Washington Football] player my whole career and I'm one more year closer to that.
QUICK HITS
Tim Settle wants to move past sacking Tom Brady: A defensive linemen's first-career sack is always special, and Tim Settle's is no exception, as he brought down quarterback Tom Brady in Week 5 of last season. It was definitely a goal, Settle said, but now he is looking forward to the next goal. "We're going to get him again when we play him. That's the beginning of everything. It's about to turned up around here."
Chase Young blocks out the noise: The hype surrounding No.2 overall pick Chase Young has been growing since Washington drafted him in April, but Young isn't paying attention to that. He told the Good Morning Football crew Tuesday that he's focusing on one day at a time. "I can't really say too much on what other people say about me, but I'm just going to keep doing my thing."
Antonio Gibson learns a few secrets from Adrian Peterson: Antonio Gibson has the privilege of learning from a veteran group of running backs, particularly future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson. So far, he's learned two secrets to having a long NFL career: take care of his body and ask plenty of questions. "For somebody who's been in the league for a long time [to] still ask a lot of questions, that shows you something."
