Training Camp Daily 8/12: Brandon Scherff Ranked Among The League's Best Interior Linemen

QUICK HITS

Tim Settle wants to move past sacking Tom Brady: A defensive linemen's first-career sack is always special, and Tim Settle's is no exception, as he brought down quarterback Tom Brady in Week 5 of last season. It was definitely a goal, Settle said, but now he is looking forward to the next goal. "We're going to get him again when we play him. That's the beginning of everything. It's about to turned up around here."

Chase Young blocks out the noise: The hype surrounding No.2 overall pick Chase Young has been growing since Washington drafted him in April, but Young isn't paying attention to that. He told the Good Morning Football crew Tuesday that he's focusing on one day at a time. "I can't really say too much on what other people say about me, but I'm just going to keep doing my thing."