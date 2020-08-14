Training Camp Daily 8/14: Here's Why Chase Young Chose No. 99

QUICK HITS

Ron Rivera's culture played a role in Thomas Davis Sr. coming to Washington: There are few players who know Ron Rivera's coaching style and culture as intimately as Thomas Davis Sr. He spent eight seasons with Rivera in Carolina, and he wanted to be a part of Rivera's new culture in Washington. "It was definitely something that I wanted to be a part of. I wanted to be a part of a group that came here and really changed the culture of what's been going on in Washington."

Reuben Foster questioned whether he would be same after his injury: It's been an emotional week for linebacker Reuben Foster. After a long journey recovering from a torn ACL and LCL, Foster was cleared for practice and has been a part of Washington's "ramp-up" period, which began Thursday. Foster tried to maintain his confidence throughout his rehab, but he admitted doubt would occasionally creep into his mind. "I was focused on my leg and I was like, 'Dang, am I the same again? Will I ever be the same? Will I ever be that type of caliber guy?' I'm not going to take it to the point where I'm going to stop my playing, my play style. I've just got to get confidence out there."