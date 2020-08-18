Training Camp Daily 8/18: Washington's Talented Defensive Line Takes The Field

QUICK HITS

Ron Rivera plans to ease Alex Smith into practicing: Tuesday's practice was the first time in two years Alex Smith practiced in pads. He participated in some throwing drills and worked in after Dwayne Haskins Jr. in 7-on-7 drills. Head coach Ron Rivera said the team was "very comfortable" with his movement skills, but they want to "slowly introduce" him back into practice. "For the last few months, all he's really done has been working out on his own, throwing to trainers and staff. Now he's actually integrated where he's working with other players. Today we introduced him back into 7-on-7. The best part about that, he didn't have a pass rush to worry about, guys around his feet right now."

Landon Collins thinks Ronald Darby is an "excellent corner": Safety Landon Collins and cornerback Ronald Darby both have experience playing for different teams in NFC East. For the past three seasons, Darby has played for the Philadelphia Eagles. The two had never met before Darby signed with Washington this offseason, but Collins had already heard good things about Darby. "I think he is an excellent corner, especially playing in Buffalo, playing with the Eagles. He's doing a great job. He's put on the island all the time. And like I say, when you get on the island, you win some and you lose some. But he knows how to turn the page and continue playing and doing his job. He's gone through a lot of injuries, but I think he's back healthy."