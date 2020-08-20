Training Camp Daily 8/20: Ryan Anderson Is Learning To Play Aggressive As A Defensive End

QUICK HITS

Anderson says Reuben Foster "is not far off" from being an elite player: Anderson and linebacker Reuben Foster have known each other since their days together at the University of Alabama, and Anderson said that Foster, when healthy, is the best player he's ever played with. So far in training camp, Anderson has seen some moments that remind him of the old Foster.

"Just for him to be back after the injury he's had is incredible. It shows perseverance and the determination he has as a man. He's out there running around. ... I don't think he's far off from being an elite player."

Rivera likes what he sees from Marcus Baugh: As Washington continues working with its tight ends to find the right rotation at the position, former Ohio State Buckeye Marcus Baugh has gotten some time working with the starting offense. Rivera said Baugh is a "young, athletic tight end" who still has "a lot to learn," but he has the skillset they're looking for.

"He's quick, he's got good speed, good hands. He's got good strength. He plays with good leverage. ... he's somebody we were interested in enough we wanted to take a second look at."

Bryce Love is not thinking about being hit for the first time since his injury: Bryce Love is going through his first NFL training camp and has quickly become a regularly featured part of the rotation at running back. He hasn't played in a football game in almost two years, and eventually, he will be hit by a defense outside of practice. But he told reporters that reality was "not really" on his mind.