Training Camp Daily 8/24: Ron Rivera Emphasizes Winning The Turnover Battle

QUICK HITS

-- Chase Young returns to team drills: Young appeared in team drills for the first time since suffering a hip flexor injury Wednesday. He did not do much -- he only participated in goal line drills while sitting out 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods -- but he was disruptive nonetheless. Young was on the field with the first-team defense and then stayed in against the second-team offense. On one play, he burst off the left edge and swatted Kyle Allen's pass to the ground. On the next, he blew up a run play to his side.

"We want to put him in a situation where he can start working himself back into it," Rivera said. "We didn't want to overload him. We didn't put him in a lot of drills. We kind of picked and chose the ones we thought he would be able to protect himself in without trying to protect himself. You'd hate to have him in there when you're doing some sort of full-team movement out there in the middle of the field where he's trying to open up 100 percent. You've just got to be smart with it and let him work himself gradually back and get a feel for it again."

-- Rivera is a fan of CB Jimmy Moreland: Washington's starting cornerbacks seem to be set with Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby on the outside and Jimmy Moreland in the slot. Moreland, a seventh-round pick in 2019, has impressed for the second straight offseason in Washington. He has already broken up several passes, two of which came during the same team session Monday, in addition to intercepting Dwayne Haskins Jr. at the end of Saturday's practice.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, Rivera highlighted Moreland's quickness, awareness and eye discipline. He described Moreland as a "very good, young football player" who has a chance to elevate his game to another level by working for it.

"You watch his demeanor, the way he handles himself, there's a confidence about that young man that you like, that tells you: 'You know what, put me in any position. I'm going to come through.' That's a very favorable thing, in my opinion, when it comes to corners."

-- Adrian Peterson wants to play five more years: Since entering the NFL in 2007, Adrian Peterson has rushed for more than 14,000 yards and scored 111 touchdowns. In 164 career appearances (154 starts), Peterson has rushed for an average of 86.7 yards per game.

And despite turning 35 years old in March, Peterson has no plans of retiring any time soon. "God willing it'll be five more years," Peterson told reporters Sunday.