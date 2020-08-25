News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Training Camp Daily 8/25: Rookie Keith Ismael Is Showing Off His Versatility Along The Offensive Line

Aug 25, 2020 at 05:48 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team

Training camp is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team prepares for the 2020 campaign.

Stay up to date with "Training Camp Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

Also be sure to check out "Washington Football Live 2020" every weekday from 9 - 9:45 a.m. and "Virtual Happy Hour" from 2:30 - 3 p.m. Both shows will be streamed on all of the team's social media platforms.

Here's what you need to know:

PHOTOS: Washington Football Team 2020 Training Camp, Day 28

The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 25, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

t.cmp lead
1 / 144
GC3_9141
2 / 144
GC3_9125
3 / 144
GC3_9107
4 / 144
GC3_9103
5 / 144
GC3_9106
6 / 144
GC3_9105
7 / 144
GC3_9101
8 / 144
GC3_9104
9 / 144
GC3_9102
10 / 144
GC3_9034
11 / 144
GC3_8993
12 / 144
GC3_9099
13 / 144
GC3_9081
14 / 144
GC3_8948
15 / 144
GC3_8983
16 / 144
GC3_9100
17 / 144
GC3_8812
18 / 144
GC3_8958
19 / 144
GC3_8966
20 / 144
GC3_8875
21 / 144
GC3_8918
22 / 144
GC3_8882
23 / 144
GC3_8907
24 / 144
GC3_8866
25 / 144
GC3_8834
26 / 144
GC3_8832
27 / 144
GC3_8850
28 / 144
GC3_8827
29 / 144
GC3_8798
30 / 144
GC3_8861
31 / 144
GC3_8553
32 / 144
GC3_8841
33 / 144
GC3_8786
34 / 144
GC3_8781
35 / 144
GC3_8777
36 / 144
GC3_8739
37 / 144
GC3_8725
38 / 144
GC3_8722
39 / 144
GC3_8712
40 / 144
GC3_8691
41 / 144
GC3_8671
42 / 144
GC3_8677
43 / 144
GC3_8683
44 / 144
GC3_8688
45 / 144
GC3_8696
46 / 144
GC3_8675
47 / 144
GC3_8623
48 / 144
GC3_8633
49 / 144
GC3_8605
50 / 144
GC3_8596
51 / 144
GC3_8615
52 / 144
GC3_8629
53 / 144
GC3_8602
54 / 144
GC3_8524
55 / 144
GC3_8540
56 / 144
GC3_8561
57 / 144
GC3_8588
58 / 144
GC3_8558
59 / 144
GC3_8509
60 / 144
GC3_8531
61 / 144
GC3_8761
62 / 144
GC3_8483
63 / 144
GC3_8517
64 / 144
GC3_8494
65 / 144
GC3_8466
66 / 144
GC3_8456
67 / 144
GC3_8463
68 / 144
GC3_8449
69 / 144
GC3_8431
70 / 144
GC3_8425
71 / 144
GC3_8461
72 / 144
GC3_8457
73 / 144
GC3_8436
74 / 144
GC3_8429
75 / 144
GC3_8360
76 / 144
GC3_8385
77 / 144
GC3_8351
78 / 144
GC3_8379
79 / 144
GC3_8395
80 / 144
GC3_8369
81 / 144
GC3_8377
82 / 144
GC3_8345
83 / 144
GC3_8333
84 / 144
GC3_8326
85 / 144
GC3_8341
86 / 144
GC3_8343
87 / 144
GC3_8206
88 / 144
GC3_8329
89 / 144
GC3_8311
90 / 144
GC3_8297
91 / 144
GC3_8290
92 / 144
GC3_8237
93 / 144
GC3_8219
94 / 144
GC3_8221
95 / 144
GC3_8202
96 / 144
GC3_8189
97 / 144
GC3_8164
98 / 144
GC3_8122
99 / 144
GC3_8143
100 / 144
GC3_8127
101 / 144
GC3_8159
102 / 144
GC3_8160
103 / 144
GC3_8139
104 / 144
GC3_8117
105 / 144
GC3_8126
106 / 144
GC3_8136
107 / 144
GC3_8240
108 / 144
GC3_8268
109 / 144
GC3_8249
110 / 144
GC3_8101
111 / 144
GC3_8060
112 / 144
GC3_8111
113 / 144
GC3_8107
114 / 144
GC3_8092
115 / 144
GC3_8080
116 / 144
GC3_8077
117 / 144
GC3_8073
118 / 144
GC3_8066
119 / 144
GC3_8046
120 / 144
GC3_8040
121 / 144
GC3_8071
122 / 144
GC3_8057
123 / 144
GC3_8054
124 / 144
GC3_8033
125 / 144
GC3_8051
126 / 144
GC3_8015
127 / 144
GC3_8038
128 / 144
GC3_8029
129 / 144
GC3_8036
130 / 144
GC3_7974
131 / 144
GC3_8007
132 / 144
GC3_8032
133 / 144
GC3_8002
134 / 144
GC3_8003
135 / 144
GC3_7954
136 / 144
GC3_7991
137 / 144
GC3_7967
138 / 144
GC3_8000
139 / 144
GC3_7983
140 / 144
GC3_7988
141 / 144
GC3_7981
142 / 144
GC3_7961
143 / 144
GC3_7965
144 / 144

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

THE LATEST

Head coach Ron Rivera loves position flexibility. He's said it multiple times since being hired in January, and it's part of the reason why he's so keen on evaluating fifth-round pick Keith Ismael.

Ismael, who was a two-time Offensive Lineman of the Year at San Diego State, has spent most of his time during training camp at center with the second group of offensive linemen. But Tuesday's practice had a small twist in his favor; he was the starting left guard in 11-on-11 drills. Rivera said that if Ismael makes the 53-man roster, he has to be comfortable playing center and guard.

"And if he's game day active, he has to play more than one position," Rivera told reporters after practice. "We also have to see how he fits playing with the ones. ... That's how you can also develop young players and get them ready to play. They learn to play with the other guys around them, so that if they have to play, they're ready to go."

Related Links

Rivera shouldn't have much to worry about when it comes to Ismael's flexibility because he spent time at left guard, right guard and center at San Diego State. He told Senior Vice President of Media And Content Julie Donaldson that he loves playing at all three interior positions.

"Every week has kind of been different," Ismael said. "Wherever Coach wants to see me at and test my ability. but I'm happy to play wherever. I'm happy to show my abilities and be helpful wherever they need me.

Ismael is learning a new system like the rest of the offense, but the fact that he has experience playing 60% of the positions on the offensive line certainly gives him an advantage. His philosophy on standing out to coaches that value that versatility is simple: work as hard as he can every day.

"Be tough out there, don't give in and fight. You just gotta fight every single day," he said. "They just want to see your effort. [I'm] just trying to strain through all the blocks, know my assignments, make sure I'm on and don't make mistakes. And come to work every day like a pro. I gotta be a professional. I gotta be a vet every single day."

QUICK HITS

-- Ron Rivera is impressed with Kamren Curl: Washington's secondary as a whole has been one of the more impressive groups throughout training camp, so it's not easy to stand out among the throng of talent. But that's exactly what seventh-round pick Kamren Curl has done so far. He has grabbed two interceptions in the past four days, and Rivera said he is learning from his mistakes.

"You haven't seen him make the same mistake," Rivera said. "He's hitting his landmark, he's doing what he's supposed to do. That's very good to see. ...He's playing with good vision, he's understanding the concepts of what we're trying to do. He's grown, and you appreciate that."

-- Chase Young admires Ryan Kerrigan's ability: Chase Young called nine-year veteran Ryan Kerrigan a "dude." That means he does everything right and handles his business on and off the field. Those are two of the many qualities Young admires about Kerrigan. Rivera said Kerrigan has taken Young under his wing lately, and he's been able to learn how to be a professional under his guidance.

"He definitely gives me little tips on things here and there about the [defense], just a whole rack of stuff that we talk about," Young said. "I've definitely picked up a lot of things from RK, but a lot of things really have to do with off the field in terms of...getting your body already stretched out and activated before practice and things like that. I did it myself, but it's even new stuff that helped me and that I added on to my routine."

-- Geron Christian Sr. thinks he has shown off his talent: Geron Christian Sr. has been the starting left tackle since reporters were allowed to watch practice, and he feels like he has played well. He emphasized working on his technique and aggression during the offseason as well as learning to play consistently. He knew the starting left tackle spot would be up for grabs this year, and so far, he thinks he has shown why he deserves it.

"My work effort, technique and everything has been pretty good," he said. "Obviously, there's stuff that I can clean up and that I need to work on. I'm not complacent with where I'm at right now, but I do feel like I've been improving and I've been showing the coaching staff and the players that I'm capable of doing it."

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Bryce Love Wants To Do It All For Washington's Offense

-- Practice Notes 8/25: Washington's Pass-Catchers Make Plays In The Red Zone

-- Practice Notes 8/24: Washington's Offense Is Starting To Make Progress

-- Wake Up Washington 8/24: Head Coach Ron Rivera 'Very Pleased' With Sunday's Practice

-- Practice Notes 8/23: Dwayne Haskins Finds His Rhythm

-- Practice Notes 8/22: The Secondary Continues To Shine

-- Troy Apke Has Impressed Coaches, Teammates As The Starting Free Safety

-- LB Kevin Pierre-Louis Came To Washington For An Opportunity. He's Making The Most Of It.

-- Montez Sweat Bulks Up Ahead Of Second Season

-- Steven Sims Loves How He's Being Used In Scott Turner's Offense

-- Alex Smith's Incredible Comeback Is Not Finished Yet

-- After A Unique Offseason, Terry McLaurin Is Prepared To Be Washington's No. 1 Receiver

-- Washington Coaches See Antonio Gibson As 'A Mismatch Issue' For Defenses

-- Dwayne Haskins Is Ready To Be The Leader Washington Needs

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

Practice Notes 8/25: Washington's Pass-Catchers Make Plays In The Red Zone
news

Practice Notes 8/25: Washington's Pass-Catchers Make Plays In The Red Zone

Here's what we learned from Tuesday's practice.
Training Camp Daily 8/24: Ron Rivera Emphasizes Winning The Turnover Battle
news

Training Camp Daily 8/24: Ron Rivera Emphasizes Winning The Turnover Battle

Between 2013-17, the Carolina Panthers won 93.7% of their games when they won the turnover battle. Rivera wants to have similar success in Washington.
Practice Notes 8/24: Washington's Offense Is Starting To Make Progress
news

Practice Notes 8/24: Washington's Offense Is Starting To Make Progress

Here's what we learned from Monday's practice.
Practice Notes 8/23: Dwayne Haskins Finds His Rhythm 
news

Practice Notes 8/23: Dwayne Haskins Finds His Rhythm 

Here's what we learned from Sunday's practice.
Practice Notes 8/22: The Secondary Continues To Shine
news

Practice Notes 8/22: The Secondary Continues To Shine

Here's what we learned from Saturday's practice.
Training Camp Daily 8/20: Ryan Anderson Is Learning To Play Aggressive As A Defensive End
news

Training Camp Daily 8/20: Ryan Anderson Is Learning To Play Aggressive As A Defensive End

Anderson has spent the past three seasons as an outside linebacker. Now he's playing defensive end, and he loves being able to attack in the new scheme.
Troy Apke Has Impressed His Coaches And Teammates As The Starting Free Safety
news

Troy Apke Has Impressed His Coaches And Teammates As The Starting Free Safety

Apke has been the starting free safety in the first three days of training camp, and he is in the conversation for holding that role in the regular season.
Practice Notes 8/20: Younger Players Receive More Opportunities With Several Veterans Getting The Day Off
news

Practice Notes 8/20: Younger Players Receive More Opportunities With Several Veterans Getting The Day Off

Here's what we learned from Thursday's practice.
Training Camp Daily 8/19: Guard Wes Martin Benefits From Facing Top-Notch Competition
news

Training Camp Daily 8/19: Guard Wes Martin Benefits From Facing Top-Notch Competition

What better way to earn the starting guard spot than to excel against Washington's young and talented defensive line?
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis Came To Washington For An Opportunity. He's Making The Most Of It.
news

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis Came To Washington For An Opportunity. He's Making The Most Of It.

Pierre-Louis only started four games over his first six NFL seasons, but he's in contention for a starting role in Washington.
Practice Notes 8/19: Ryan Anderson Returns To Practice; Bryce Love, Antonio Gibson Receive Starting Reps
news

Practice Notes 8/19: Ryan Anderson Returns To Practice; Bryce Love, Antonio Gibson Receive Starting Reps

Here's what we learned from Wednesday's practice.

Advertising