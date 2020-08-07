Training Camp Daily 8/7: There Are Leaders, And Then There's Thomas Davis Sr. 

QUICK HITS

Washington's linebacker group is filled with players who "love football": Russ coached Luke Kuechly the past two seasons, and one of the things that made the seven-time Pro Bowler great was that he was a "football junkie." Russ believes he has a bunch of those players in Washington. "They love getting in there, studying and learning. It's 11 p.m., and I am getting a text message with a video on it saying, 'Hey coach, is this right?' I like where this group is going because I like their intent. I like their work ethic and how hungry they are. Having competition the way that we have it brings out the best in people."

Chase Young seems to fit in just fine with Washington's defensive line: Having been on the field with Young the past week, Matt Ioannidis said that he "fits in great" physically and mentally with the defensive line. Ioannidis added that he wants to lead by example first before starting to give Young advice. "I'm just trying to set a good example for him. He's a young, talented player, he's going to have a long, successful career, and I just want to give him his space and let him feel out the ropes for himself."