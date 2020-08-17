Training Camp Daily 8/17: Under-The-Radar Players To Watch As Washington Begins Padded Practices

QUICK HITS

Alex Smith believes Dwayne Haskins Jr. has "a ton of" potential: Smith has been around Haskins since Washington selected him 15th overall in the 2019 NFL draft, so he knows what the second-year signal-caller is capable of. Smith looks forward to pushing Haskins to reach his full potential. "He has his path out in front of him to continue to try and reach his potential, and he has a ton of it. He knows that, and it's about him going out there every single day, every rep and getting better."

Bryce Love becoming more comfortable and confident: Love has yet to play an NFL snap, but Rivera likes what he has seen from the second-year running back so far in training camp. "The big thing for [Love] right now is to show us that he's back. He's done a nice job with that so far," Rivera told Sheehan. "You see him getting more and more confident, more and more comfortable every day, and he actually did something the other day that I thought was reminiscent of when he was at Stanford."