Training Camp Daily 8/17: Under-The-Radar Players To Watch As Washington Begins Padded Practices

Aug 17, 2020
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

training-camp-daily-081720-lead-art

THE LATEST

When the Washington Football Team opens practice up to the media starting Tuesday, several players will garner most of the attention. There's the potential starting quarterback (Dwayne Haskins Jr.), the future Hall of Famer (Adrian Peterson), the blossoming star (Terry McLaurin) and the top draft pick (Chase Young). Expect those coming off serious injuries -- Bryce Love, Reuben Foster and Alex Smith -- to receive publicity as well.

But those are not the only ones worth talking about. Speaking on "The Kevin Sheehan Show" on Friday, head coach Ron Rivera provides some players who have stood out to him so far, starting with linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.

"He's come in and he's been as advertised in terms of he's showing how explosive he is, he's showing us his ability to be in the right place at the right time. He's been exciting to watch."

Rivera has also been impressed with safety Troy Apke, tackle Saahdiq Charles, wide receivers Cam Sims and Steven Sims Jr. and defensive end Montez Sweat.

On Apke: "Troy Apke is a young safety who has done a couple of really nice things that get your attention. When you sit there and you watch him run around and show his athleticism."

On Charles: "Saahdiq Charles has been impressive as a young rookie. He seems to pick things up, and those things don't seem to both him that now, all of the sudden, he's in a position where he's got a chance to compete. So that's been another real positive for us."

On Sims and Sims: The wide receiver group, there's been a couple of these young guys that have really stood out and been impressive to watch. I think Cam Sims and Steven Sims, both of those guys are really competitive guys and they've done a nice job. They catch your attention because they have a unique skillset that fits what we want to do, and that's been really cool."

On Sweat: "One guy that everyone should not overlook is Montez Sweat. I know we have Chase [Young], and Chase is going to be a dynamic player, but Montez had a lot of the hype last year when he came in, and he's been pretty solid."

QUICK HITS

Alex Smith believes Dwayne Haskins Jr. has "a ton of" potential: Smith has been around Haskins since Washington selected him 15th overall in the 2019 NFL draft, so he knows what the second-year signal-caller is capable of. Smith looks forward to pushing Haskins to reach his full potential. "He has his path out in front of him to continue to try and reach his potential, and he has a ton of it. He knows that, and it's about him going out there every single day, every rep and getting better."

Bryce Love becoming more comfortable and confident: Love has yet to play an NFL snap, but Rivera likes what he has seen from the second-year running back so far in training camp. "The big thing for [Love] right now is to show us that he's back. He's done a nice job with that so far," Rivera told Sheehan. "You see him getting more and more confident, more and more comfortable every day, and he actually did something the other day that I thought was reminiscent of when he was at Stanford."

Montez Sweat aims to keep his weight up: Sweat said he weighed about 260 pounds when he arrived in Washington in 2019, but by the end of the year he was below 250. He's currently around 265 pounds now and intends to keep that weight on throughout the season. "Just adding a couple more protein shakes after the workout. Just kind of watching your daily eating, making sure you're getting the right carbs in and stuff like that. I feel like I'm a couple pounds bigger than I was last year. The important thing is keeping it throughout the year."

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

