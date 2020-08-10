News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Training Camp Daily 8/10: Logan Thomas 'Has The Skillet' Washington Is Looking For At Tight End

Aug 10, 2020 at 05:40 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

ThomasTCDlead081020

Training camp is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team prepares for the 2020 campaign.

Stay up to date with "Training Camp Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

Also be sure to check out "Washington Football Live 2020" every weekday from 9 - 9:45 a.m. and "Virtual Happy Hour" from 2:30 - 3 p.m. Both shows will be streamed on all of the team's social media platforms.

Here's what you need to know:

PHOTOS: Washington Football Team 2020 Training Camp, Day 13

The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 10, 2020

tcamp lead
1 / 82
P8104097
2 / 82
P8105140
3 / 82
P8104883
4 / 82
P8104506
5 / 82
P8104116
6 / 82
P8105147
7 / 82
P8104969
8 / 82
P8104424
9 / 82
P8104508
10 / 82
P8105095
11 / 82
P8104073
12 / 82
P8104366
13 / 82
P8104874
14 / 82
P8105236
15 / 82
P8104132
16 / 82
P8104051
17 / 82
P8105131
18 / 82
P8104120
19 / 82
P8104501
20 / 82
P8104952
21 / 82
P8105215
22 / 82
P8104908
23 / 82
P8105137
24 / 82
P8104084
25 / 82
P8105102
26 / 82
P8104127
27 / 82
P8104179
28 / 82
P8104936
29 / 82
P8104091
30 / 82
P8104497
31 / 82
P8104907
32 / 82
P8104190
33 / 82
P8105185
34 / 82
P8104421
35 / 82
P8104182
36 / 82
P8104645
37 / 82
P8104909
38 / 82
P8105214
39 / 82
P8104230
40 / 82
P8104200
41 / 82
P8105114
42 / 82
P8104430
43 / 82
P8104245
44 / 82
P8104911
45 / 82
P8104628
46 / 82
P8104237
47 / 82
P8104235
48 / 82
P8104248
49 / 82
P8105180
50 / 82
P8104873
51 / 82
P8104918
52 / 82
P8104951
53 / 82
P8104428
54 / 82
P8104276
55 / 82
P8104917
56 / 82
P8104285
57 / 82
P8104255
58 / 82
P8105156
59 / 82
P8104257
60 / 82
P8104494
61 / 82
P8104324
62 / 82
P8104937
63 / 82
P8104962
64 / 82
P8104671
65 / 82
P8104335
66 / 82
P8104298
67 / 82
P8104318
68 / 82
P8104945
69 / 82
P8104920
70 / 82
P8104954
71 / 82
P8104919
72 / 82
P8104346
73 / 82
P8104931
74 / 82
P8104419
75 / 82
P8104436
76 / 82
P8104413
77 / 82
P8104961
78 / 82
P8105273
79 / 82
P8104944
80 / 82
P8104938
81 / 82
P8104953
82 / 82

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

THE LATEST

Head coach Ron Rivera has been high on quarterback-turned-tight end Logan Thomas from the moment Washington signed him as a free agent in March. He's even compared the 28-year-old to three-time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen, saying that he sees "glimpses" of the same athletic ability.

Washington activated Thomas off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday afternoon, and now Rivera is ready to see how Thomas looks in Washington's new offensive scheme.

"We saw a guy that is starting to grow and blossom in the tight end position," Rivera told reporters Aug.10. "I had a chance to watch some pretty good tape on him when he was with Detroit, and we really felt that this is a guy who has the skillset we're looking for to be one of our tight ends."

Related Links

Thomas has had a winding seven-year journey since getting drafted as a quarterback by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth-round of the 2014 draft. His career as an NFL signal caller was a short one; he played in two regular season games and had 81 passing yards, all of which came on his first-career attempt and resulted in a touchdown.

He spent the next two seasons moving from one practice squad to the next, making stops with the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Detroit Lions. Two days after the Lions signed him to their practice squad, the Buffalo Bills brought him onto their roster. By then, Thomas had transitioned to tight end, and he started to receive more significant playing time, catching 19 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.

In Washington's evaluation of Thomas, Rivera said tight ends coach Pete Hoener felt "very strongly about the guy's abilities" because he was a "smart and savvy football player."

"Remember he is a converted quarterback, a guy that has a skillset that is a little unique because of his understanding of the way offenses work," Rivera said.

Thomas returned to Detroit in 2019 and had the best season of his career at tight end. He started in three games, had 16 receptions for 173 yards and averaged 10.8 yards per reception. He even caught a 12-yard touchdown pass against Washington in Week 12.

Rivera believes Thomas is on the cusp on growing into a talented tight end. He's now getting to see the next stage of Thomas' development on the field.

"He's got enough athleticism that he can be dynamic," Rivera said. "We're pretty excited about who he is."

QUICK HITS

Montez Sweat is a "tremendously gifted athlete": Rivera liked Sweat coming out of the draft when he was with the Carolina Panthers. He said Sweat has been growing and developing since Washington drafted him 26th overall in 2019, and his presence makes the defensive line even more dynamic. "He's a tremendously gifted athlete," Rivera said. "I'll be honest, just kind of going back and looking at him from his college tape and remembering him putting his hand on the ground and how explosive he was off the line of scrimmage and then seeing...that whole group of guys we have, we have the ability to have a special unit."

Rivera feels "very good" about the running backs: Washington released Derrius Guice on Aug.7, but Rivera remains confident in the makeup of the running back group. Many of the players have little to no experience, but Rivera wants all five of them to compete to be the feature back of the group. "We're going to have guys who will have a lot of opportunities between now and the opener, and we'll get an opportunity to see which guys are the best ones for us."

COVID-19 safety protocols are mentioned every day: This year's training camp has been unique because of the safety protocols, and Rivera has stressed to his players that "we all have to own this together." Whether it's just a friendly reminder or a team meeting, players are reminded daily to stay safe and isolated. "We wanted to make sure everybody knew them, everybody understood that there are consequences if we fail to follow those protocols," Rivera said. "So, we had to make sure everybody knows. We've been very fortunate so far."

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Here's How Terry McLaurin Stacks Up Against The NFC East's Best Receivers

-- 'He's Got That Dog Mentality': Players, Coaches Have Been Impressed With Jimmy Moreland

-- Reuben Foster Is Taking Positive Steps Toward An Eventual Return

-- RBs Coach Randy Jordan Has A Plan For Managing Washington's Talented Running Back Group

-- Chris Harris Explains Why He's Excited To Work With Washington's Cornerbacks

-- 'He's Looked Good': Ron Rivera Likes What He Has Seen From Alex Smith

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

Washington Football Team Activates TE Logan Thomas From Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Washington Football Team Activates TE Logan Thomas From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The team announced the following roster move Sunday.
Training Camp Daily 8/7: There Are Leaders, And Then There's Thomas Davis Sr. 
news

Training Camp Daily 8/7: There Are Leaders, And Then There's Thomas Davis Sr. 

Linebackers coach Steve Russ said that Davis is the best player-leader he has ever been around. 
Training Camp Daily 8/6: WRs Coach Jim Hostler Is Excited To Work With Antonio Gandy-Golden
news

Training Camp Daily 8/6: WRs Coach Jim Hostler Is Excited To Work With Antonio Gandy-Golden

Hostler said Gandy-Golden is long, has range and possesses good ball skills.
Training Camp Daily 8/5: Brandon Scherff Wants To Finish His Career In Washington
news

Training Camp Daily 8/5: Brandon Scherff Wants To Finish His Career In Washington

The Pro Bowl guard does not have a long-term contract yet, but he's made it clear that he wants to remain with the team that drafted him in 2015.
'He's Looked Good': Ron Rivera Likes What He Has Seen From Alex Smith
news

'He's Looked Good': Ron Rivera Likes What He Has Seen From Alex Smith

Rivera said he has been 'pleasantly surprised' with how far along Smith is.
Training Camp Daily 8/4: Here's What Dontrelle Inman Adds To Washington's Receiving Corps
news

Training Camp Daily 8/4: Here's What Dontrelle Inman Adds To Washington's Receiving Corps

Training camp is here, and we have you covered with everything you need to know as the Washington Football Team prepares for the 2020 campaign.
Washington Football Team Signs WR Dontrelle Inman
news

Washington Football Team Signs WR Dontrelle Inman

The team announced the following roster move Tuesday morning.
Training Camp Daily 8/3: Washington Trims Roster Before Start Of Acclimation Period
news

Training Camp Daily 8/3: Washington Trims Roster Before Start Of Acclimation Period

Training camp is here, and we have you covered with everything you need to know as the Washington Football Team prepares for the 2020 campaign.
Ziggy Hood Named Washington's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Recipient For 2020 Season
news

Ziggy Hood Named Washington's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Recipient For 2020 Season

Hood, who played for Washington from 2016-18, will primarily work with the strength and conditioning staff during training camp.
'The Best Player You've Ever Trained'
news

'The Best Player You've Ever Trained'

Chase Young has been trying to validate that claim to his personal trainer, Martin Gibson, since high school. It's brought him to the doorstep of the NFL as one of the best defensive prospects in recent memory.
QBs Coach Ken Zampese Lays Out His Plans For Dwayne Haskins
news

QBs Coach Ken Zampese Lays Out His Plans For Dwayne Haskins

Zampese was pleased with the work Haskins put in this offseason. Here's what he wants the young quarterback to accomplish next.

Advertising