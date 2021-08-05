Training Camp Notebook: A Boost Of Energy

-- Heinicke got the chance to show a little leadership to his teammates today. While the offense was running goal line drills, the secondary had locked down all of Heinicke's options, which forced him to scramble for the touchdown himself. Apparently, Heinicke was hoping to get the ball to Antonio Gandy-Golden , because they had a conversation as they jogged back to the huddle. The moment ended with Heinicke patting Gandy-Golden on the head before calling the next play. Rivera loves the way Heinicke approaches things, and he has a lot of support from his teammates. He commands respect in the huddle, which his teammates gravitate towards.

-- Brandon Scherff is back to being one of the most dominant players on the field again. In case anyone needed reminding, Scherff is one of the best pass protectors Washington has at its disposal and works well with his teammates. That much was clear during 9-on-9 drills, when he worked with Chase Roullier to handle a rush by Payne. Scherff had solid hands while blocking Payne by himself and then seamlessly passed Payne off to Roullier, allowing Fitzpatrick to complete the play. Scherff is coming off the second-best PFF pass-blocking grade of his career (81.1) so it makes sense that the pocket was a little cleaner with him back