Training Camp Stays At Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

Redskins Continue Commitment to Loudoun County, Va.,
By Hosting Training Camp at Redskins Park For Ninth Time
The Redskins have announced that 2010 Training Camp will be held at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.
It marks the ninth time--and eighth consecutive year--that the Redskins will prepare for the NFL season at their year-round facility.
Fans will have the opportunity to watch head coach Mike Shanahan begin his inaugural campaign, and will be able to get autographs and pictures of their favorite Redskins players.
A complete practice schedule with dates and times for training camp will be available at a later date.
The Redskins will host their annual Fan Appreciation Day at training camp, which will feature an intra-squad scrimmage.
Additionally, the team will host Loudoun County Day, where Loudoun County-based businesses will be on hand to enhance the overall fan experience with Redskins-themed face painting, a rock climbing wall, chances to win D.C. Wine Country VIP hospitality packages, and other great prizes.
"I have heard about the passionate fans and the huge, enthusiastic crowds that come out to support our team during training camp," Redskins executive vice president/head coach Mike Shanahan said. "I'm looking forward to sharing in this experience for the first time. Training camp is the time our players build their identity as a team, and we are pleased to begin laying the foundation for the 2010 season in front of Redskins Nation."
The Redskins first held training camp at Redskins Park in 2000, opening the complex to visitors for the first time in club history.
After a two-year hiatus, with camp being held at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., the Redskins returned to Loudoun County to get ready for the 2003 season, and have remained there since.
"Staying in Loudoun County was the best thing for the Redskins," Shanahan said. "We have brand new practice fields at Redskins Park, ample meeting room space, a terrific relationship with Loudoun County and everything we need to have an outstanding training camp."
"We're excited that the Redskins are staying 'home' for training camp," Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chairman Scott K. York said. "This has proven to be a great attraction to bring visitors into the county, visitors who often stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, visit our wineries and enjoy everything Loudoun has to offer.
"It also offers a unique opportunity to our residents--a chance to experience an NFL training camp in their own community."