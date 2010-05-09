Training Camp Stays At Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.





Redskins Continue Commitment to Loudoun County, Va.,

By Hosting Training Camp at Redskins Park For Ninth Time

The Redskins have announced that 2010 Training Camp will be held at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

It marks the ninth time--and eighth consecutive year--that the Redskins will prepare for the NFL season at their year-round facility.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch head coach Mike Shanahan begin his inaugural campaign, and will be able to get autographs and pictures of their favorite Redskins players.

A complete practice schedule with dates and times for training camp will be available at a later date.

The Redskins will host their annual Fan Appreciation Day at training camp, which will feature an intra-squad scrimmage.

Additionally, the team will host Loudoun County Day, where Loudoun County-based businesses will be on hand to enhance the overall fan experience with Redskins-themed face painting, a rock climbing wall, chances to win D.C. Wine Country VIP hospitality packages, and other great prizes.

"I have heard about the passionate fans and the huge, enthusiastic crowds that come out to support our team during training camp," Redskins executive vice president/head coach Mike Shanahan said. "I'm looking forward to sharing in this experience for the first time. Training camp is the time our players build their identity as a team, and we are pleased to begin laying the foundation for the 2010 season in front of Redskins Nation."