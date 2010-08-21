Training Camp With Terrence Austin







In the second game, I just looked around at everyone else and I told myself, 'I have to copy somebody who's good.' So I just started rolling the ball as straight as I could and I ended catching back up.

-- MONDAY, AUGUST 16

Today was a rough practice for me. I was out there running left and right. And I muffed two punts back-to-back. But I came back—it was just a little technique thing I had to fix.

He [Josh Bidwell] punted me like a trick ball on my second one. Out of all the times I've been catching punts, I've never seen anything like that—the ball was like a knuckle ball.

I bounced back and I ended up catching the next one, making sure my technique was right. I'm usually real confident back there, real smooth and that ball just took me for a loop.

We're about to go bowling as a team today.

I'm going to try and hurry and get me a shower and get ready to go.

I'm a pretty descent bowler now. I've at least gotten better. When I first started I was bowling like 80, 90 a game and then I started bowling around 180—without bumpers of course.

Everyone's competitive about everything. Guys here talk, but you got to see it first. They're always talking about what they can do.

I used to be terrible and I was trying hard too! But then somebody ended up teaching me how to do it a little bit. The one thing I don't have is a personalized ball like Rocky [McIntosh]. He's got that Miami Hurricane ball.

-- SUNDAY, AUGUST 15

Practice was a little tough today, because it was a practice after a game. You're sore and tired a little bit. But we worked through it.

We went over some of the mistakes that we had made in last Friday's preseason game vs. Buffalo and tried to fix them, rerun them. We tried to figure out where we went wrong.

We have to try to make sure we correct them so that when we see the scenario happening again, we'll know what to do.

My first NFL game was fun. It was great to win and really dominate 42-17. I got out there and it reminded me of college again. The big crowd, my teammates flying around, a different opponent. The weirdest thing was seeing myself on the video boards. I'm so used to seeing myself in [UCLA] blue. I've never worn a red uniform...ever.

I liked how I looked in it. I always told myself that I hated red because I went to UCLA and I didn't like to play any team in red. I just didn't. But I was looking at myself on the video boards and I said, 'I think I could get used to this.'

Before anyone asks, I didn't help Brandon Banks with his John Wall dance. It was so funny, though, because I sat back and told Brandon, 'This is going to be big time, you've got to get a big-time return today. You're up first, you've got to do it, I'm going to be right behind you.'

A few plays later, Brandon ran it back. And he got in the end zone and he does the dance. We all went wild and we were laughing about it.

There were a couple good touchdown celebrations that night. It's all about having fun. We work real hard every day and to score a touchdown -- it's really tough to do that. This is the National Football League. This is the best of the best we're playing.

So when you score a touchdown, you should feel good about it and I think that's a good reason to celebrate. If someone wants to do a little dance or something, it's cool. You definitely can't do anything excessive or anything crazy that's going to taunt the other team, but a little touchdown dance is always fun to do here and there.

Preseason games are tricky. First off, you can't overlook the fact that we scored 42 points, you just can't. The way that we're going to look at it as a team is that we're trying to get better and we want to be able to take that mindset out there on the football field every week.

We want to not only win games, but also dominate. That's exactly what we did. We still made a whole lot of mistakes -- don't get me wrong. We're definitely humble about what happened, but we feel good about the final score.

-- WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

Today's practice was another long and draining day. Coach cut it short for us because he liked our effort. The guys were out there flying around like usual, so it was fast and productive. Again it was another hot day.

We spent the practice just preparing for Friday's preseason game. I always get butterflies for the first couple minutes of the game.

In college, I used to always start the offense first. I either would be returning the opening kick of the game or I would be returning the punt return for the offense. I was always the first guy on offense to touch the ball and that's how I just looked at it. I told myself, 'Okay, well I'm going to get these butterflies out as soon as I touch the ball and do whatever I have to do.' Then the next play, the butterflies are gone."

As long as I get out there and just know my assignments, I'll be fine. I'll just go out there and play that one play – get the butterflies out, and I'll be good.

It's my first NFL game and I'm really excited about it. It's something I've been dreaming about since I've been a little kid. We all know how slim the numbers are, how slim the chances are to get in the league. And I've got the opportunity. This will be my first time out here and I'm going to take advantage of it.

Some favorites of mine?

My favorite movie is "Paid in Full." It's actually a true story. I love that movie. I can watch that movie every day.

Favorite superhero? The Hulk, because he's different from everybody else. I don't like Spiderman. Batman doesn't have any powers. And everybody likes Superman. So I like the Hulk.

And finally, the money question from today: songs to sing in the shower? I like Bob Marley, so I'll sing "Jamming." I'll sing songs by Usher, because I used to always drive and sing his songs to myself. I would think I was singing just as well as he does.

-- TUESDAY, AUGUST 10

I was a little sluggish today. I still made some good plays with a couple of big catches, but I just felt a little tired. It didn't really affect me that much because I was still out there running hard.

Fans always ask me about the bracelets I wear. First I have this yellow band that says 'Play Hard' both ways. My offensive coordinator from UCLA gave it to me -- he gave it to the whole offense actually.

I liked it because sometimes when I get tired or I think I'm not going to make it in practice or the game or the 4th quarter, I just look down at it and it reminds me to play hard. I haven't taken it off since my junior year.

I also wear a power-balance band. It's supposed to help me with power, balance and flexibility. It's supposed to work. I don't know if it does, but I tell myself, 'It's just a wristband, I might as well wear it.' So I wear it – just in case.

We're into the second week of training camp and I'm slowly getting some of rookie hazing. Joey Galloway usually gets me to carry his pads, which I did today.

And I heard sometimes they make you sing your college fight song. I hope they don't do that any time soon, because if they do I'm going to need to learn mine all over again.

I hope nobody from UCLA knocks me on this, but I've definitely forgotten it. The last time I sang it was actually when we played Temple here in Washington, D.C., in the EagleBank Bowl last December. I guess I have some work to do.

It's still a little weird to me that I'm playing with some people that I've really admired, especially Santana Moss. It's been a pleasure because when you look up to somebody like that, you model your game after him. You never think one day you'll end up playing with them.

-- MONDAY, AUGUST 9

We had Sunday off and it gave me a chance to get my body some rest. We had been practicing 10 days straight, so it was just a perfect day to get the rest out and get our mind off football for a little bit.

In Monday morning's practice, we ran some of the plays that we ran on Saturday, and then we just touched up on everything. I know there are some things that I need to focus on with each play. I really focused on the details.

We have our first preseason game on Friday night against the Buffalo Bills. I did say to myself before I came out to practice, 'Time to start making sure we start limiting the mistakes.'

I want to be able to play on Friday night without worrying about what my assignment is. The worst thing in the world is to line up in competition and say to yourself, 'Man, what do I have on this play?' And the next thing you know, the quarterback snaps the ball and everything is all scrambled. You really don't want that.

I told myself today that I was going to make sure that I paid attention to each play in detail so that when Friday comes I'll be able to just go out there and play.

On our day off Sunday, I really just relaxed. Mike Sellers had a barbecue for the team and I got to finally eat some home-cooked food. It had been awhile.