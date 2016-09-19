Trent Murphy Shines Despite Tough Loss To Cowboys

But despite the disappointment that comes from starting off the year 0-2, there are bright spots to be found in the team's play the last two weeks. And one of those is third-year linebacker Trent Murphy.

Murphy had a strong performance in Week 2, recording a sack and a half, a forced fumble and six combined tackles while spending much of the game at defensive end, a position he started out at during training camp before being asked to move back to linebacker.

While the impressive stat line is certainly a sign of an excellent performance, Murphy and others believe it should be even better.

"A little birdie tells me it was supposed to be two sacks so I'm going to see if I can steal that back," Murphy said with a smile.

A significant area that the defense hoped to improve in this week was stopping the run after allowing 147 yards in the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team did better against the Cowboys, especially considering the threat of two strong running backs, rookie Ezekiel Elliott and former Redskins player Alfred Morris, giving up only 102.

Even if the number may not be as much of an improvement as the team was hoping for, the growth can also be seen past just what the statistics reflect.