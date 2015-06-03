Trent Williams' 'Mind Frame' Is On Regular Season

That's why the three-time Pro Bowler is currently sitting out the team's OTA sessions, rehabbing his ankle from a nagging injury suffered late last season.

He also wants to make sure he's fully ready for training camp.

"My mind frame was to get it 100 percent before we go into camp, so I can put this thing behind me," Williams told the media following the team's Wednesday OTA session. "There's no point in risking anything right now, any suffering, any setbacks. Training camp is probably the most vital thing that I need to be ready for."

While he's not out on the field with his teammates, Williams has been active during practices, serving as a player-coach of sorts for the younger players.

"I'm just kind of an on the field coach a little bit, just shedding knowledge on the young guys," he said. "Hopefully they can understand where I'm coming from. That's all. I'm just offering my couple words of advice."

Williams admitted it was a little bit concerning at first that his rehab was taking more time than expected, but a specialist helped him locate exactly what he needs to do to come back healthy.

"We got it pinpointed to exactly what it is, so now it's encouraging knowing we have the right plan intact to get me back on the field a little quicker," he said.

The Oklahoma product – who has started 70 games during his five seasons with the Redskins – is using his time on the sidelines to prepare himself mentally, however.

"I'm taking mental reps," he said. "It's kind of new [the offensive line's philosophy], but not completely new so my mental reps are very vital at this point."

He's also getting a first-hand look at the intensity offensive line coach Bill Callahan brings to each and every practice.

"He's working the crap out of everybody," Williams admitted. "He's getting everybody ready. He's a very intense coach, and he's not going to accept anything but your best efforts."

The ankle injury Williams' suffered last year – which he also tweaked during a Pro Bowl practice – wasn't the only injury the 6-foot-5 tackle played through.

That toughness was something that caught the attention of head coach Jay Gruden and others around the NFL.

"Yeah, it says a lot, it also talks about the respect that he has amongst his peers in the NFL," Gruden said at the end of the season. "Even though he has been banged up a little bit and hadn't put up the gaudy numbers as far as sacks allowed or what have you, I think people know what kind of player he is in the running game and pass pro and all that stuff and his consistent approach to the football game. He's a solid football player, great guy and obviously provides leadership for us."

