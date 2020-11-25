Tress Way Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The National Football League announced Wednesday that Washington punter Tress Way has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the team's Week 11 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The honor is the third of Way's career and the 20th NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor awarded to a member of Washington since the award's inception in 1984. He becomes the first Washington punter to be ever be selected for the award three times and joins KR/PR Brian Mitchell as the only Washington special teams players to accomplish that feat.
Way has now earned the honor in three-consecutive seasons (Week 10 of 2018, Week 13 of 2019 and Week 11 of 2020). He joins Mark Rypien (1989-1991), Wilber Marshall (1990-92) and Kirk Cousins (2015-17) as the only Washington players to earn NFC Player of the Week honors in three-consecutive seasons.
Way joins Ryan Kerrigan (Week 1) as the members of the Washington Football Team that have been named NFC Player of the Week in 2020.
Against the Bengals, Way recorded five punts for 252 yards with an average of 50.4 yards per punt including a net average of 46.6 yards. He pinned three of his punts inside the 20-yard line, including one at the two-yard line. Way ranked No. 2 in the NFL in net average (46.6), average (50.4) and punts inside the 20-yard line (3) in Week 11.
This season, Way has punted the ball 43 times for 2,070 yards with an average of 48.1 yards per punt and a net average of 44.4 yards. His net average is currently No. 3 in the NFL. Way has pinned 16 of his punts inside the 20-yard line, which is tied for the eight-most in the NFL this season.