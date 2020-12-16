News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Tress Way Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week For 2nd Time This Season

Dec 16, 2020 at 08:30 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The National Football League announced today that Washington punter Tress Way has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the team's Week 14 win against the San Francisco 49ers.

The honor is the fourth of Way's career and the 22nd NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor awarded to a member of Washington since the award's inception in 1984. Way is the first Washington special teamer to capture the award four-plus times.

Way joins Art Monk (5), Darrell Green (5), Mark Rypien (4) and Kirk Cousins (4) as the only players in franchise history to earn NFC Player of the Week four-plus times. This marks the first time in franchise history that the team has been awarded NFC Special Teams Player of the Week three-plus times in one season (Tress Way Week 11 and 14 & Dustin Hopkins Week 13).

With Ryan Kerrigan winning NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 1, along with the three NFC Special Team Player of the Week honors, the Washington Football Team has four Player of the Week awards this season. It is the first time since 2008 (RB Clinton Portis, S Chris Horton, KR Santana Moss and P Ryan Plackemeier) that the franchise has four-plus NFC Player of the Week award winners.

Against the 49ers, Way hit eight punts for 398 yards (49.8 avg.) and pinned one punt inside the 20 yard line. Way's 47.9 net average led all NFC punters in Week 14 and his 49.8 punting average was second-best in the NFC in Week 14. His 398 punting yards were second among NFC punters, and his long punt of 58 yards was tied for the longest among NFC punters in Week 14.

