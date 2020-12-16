Tress Way Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week For 2nd Time This Season

Against the 49ers, Way hit eight punts for 398 yards (49.8 avg.) and pinned one punt inside the 20 yard line. Way's 47.9 net average led all NFC punters in Week 14 and his 49.8 punting average was second-best in the NFC in Week 14. His 398 punting yards were second among NFC punters, and his long punt of 58 yards was tied for the longest among NFC punters in Week 14.