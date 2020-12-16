WFT Daily: Tress Is Punting His Way To Another Pro Bowl

Over the past four weeks, few punters have been better than Way. He's been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice in that span; the first came after he recorded five punts -- three of which were inside the 20-yard line -- against the Cincinnati Bengals, while the second came after he punted the ball eight times for 398 yards against the San Francisco 49ers. One of those punts pinned the 49ers at its own 8-yard line.

Way was even credited with a tackle against the 49ers, but he didn't brag too much about it. All he did, he said, was "hold on for dear life on this dude's leg."

"The next morning, my neck hurt, my back hurt, the side of my foot hurt. I usually don't get sore after games, so...my respect level went up even higher for these [cover] guys for the work they put in for me and the beating that they sometimes take shedding blocks and getting down there and making tackles."

Way also praised his teammates on the punt team for the way they have played this season. Many people simply see him deliver a booming punt that normally ends with a fair catch, but that doesn't account for the work his teammates put in to ensure Way's punt is not returnable.

"The things you guys don't see are the times I don't hit my directions or the time I don't quite match up my hang time and my distance and leave [the ball] in the middle of the field or mishit it to the wrong side," Way said. "And these guys...are so well-coached by [assistant special teams coach Ben Jacobs] and [special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor]. Their effort and how excited they get for me after these punts and we celebrate together, that is something I'm very thankful for."