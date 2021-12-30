Turner: John Bates has 'exceeded our expectations'

Boise State tight ends coach Kent Riddle never had any doubts about Bates' ability to catch the ball, but the Broncos needed him as an extra blocker most of the time, so he didn't get the chance to show off that skill often. He's certainly getting that opportunity now. He's already caught more passes and accounted for more yards than he did in his first two years at Boise State combined.

"He'll make big plays in crowds," Riddle said. "It's just the understanding of, 'Hey, man, if it's close to you, go get it. It's your ball.'"

Bates didn't have to fight for the ball on his play in the third quarter, but he did fight through tackles to try and get Washington in scoring position. That alone was enough to impress Turner.

"He wasn't gonna give in and he was playing his butt off the whole game," Turner said. "I think you're gonna see him keep getting better. He's gonna develop more too, just physically."

With two games left, Washington's coaching staff wants to take a longer look at its younger players as they finish out their rookie seasons. Bates is one of them, but it sounds like he's already made an impression.