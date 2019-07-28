Two Months Ago, Jon Bostic Was A Free Agent. Now He's Making Calls For The Starting Defense

The addition of Bostic was initially seen as a response to Reuben Foster's season-ending injury during the first day of OTAs. The team announced the signing of Bostic in the same release announcing Foster's move to IR.

Bostic, a former second-round pick out of Florida in 2013, has played for five franchises over his first six NFL seasons. He spent his first three years in Chicago, then for the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Last season, he started 14 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bostic played alongside rookie Cole Holcomb with the second team throughout this year's OTAs and minicamp, catching the attention of his teammates and coaches for various reasons.

Holcomb called his veteran counterpart a "great football mind" with elite communication and anticipation skills, while Ryan Kerrigan touched on Bostic's veteran savvy. "He's real sudden with his movements and gets where he needs to be efficiently," Kerrigan said.

But more than anything, those around the Washington organization were impressed with his extensive knowledge of the Redskins defense over a short period of time.