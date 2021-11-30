Underdog mentality has fueled Washington's win streak

The good news is that Washington still has a lot to play for with six games left. After taking on the Las Vegas Raiders, it has five straight division games to close out the season. And aside from the last playoff spot, there's still a shot that Washington can still win the division with some help.

Rivera had been saving the David and Goliath theme for the game against the Buccaneers. It's created a mentality that seems to have struck a chord with the players, and it's fueled them ever since.

With the spotlight on Washington getting brighter by the week, it looks like the team is eager to take down some more giants.