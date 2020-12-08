Unlikely Cast Powers Washington Past Steelers

"Just spreading the ball around," head coach Ron Rivera said about the team's unconventional offensive success. "If you look at it again, all the guys that were targeted, and that's the important thing because when you start spreading the ball around, you stop trying to force it, I think it opens more things up. It opened up a little of the running game at times for us at the right time. We spread it around. Cam started to make some big plays. We started throwing it underneath, whether we were throwing it to Logan or we were throwing it to one of the backs coming out of the back field. When you do that, you give yourself a chance to win because, again, they can't just focus in on one or two guys."