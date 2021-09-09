USO-Metro Club presented by Black Rifle Coffee, GEICO Military, Pepsi, & Safeway, Washington vs. Chargers

The USO-Metro Club at FedExField will be open for Washington's home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers from 11:00 AM to kickoff on Sunday, September 12th. The Club, located next to Section 109 on the Main Concourse, will be open to all active duty military, veterans and their family members. Upon entry, all guests will receive a meal ticket for Mission BBQ and two free beverages provided by Washington Salute. Guests will have access to donate to USO-Metro, try samples from Black Rifle Coffee, snap photos with Fokal Point Imagery, and dance to the tunes of DJ P Knock. Washington Football legends will make special guest appearances throughout the tailgate party, and raffles for autographed items will be called every half-hour.