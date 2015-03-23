Veteran Combine Places Spotlight On Roster Hopefuls

Solomon Wilcots, meanwhile, really liked what he saw out of former Detroit Lions running back Mikel Leshoure.

The Illinois product was very productive during his rookie season, rushing for 798 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games, but hasn't recorded a carry since Week 6 of the 2013 season.

He was not on a roster in 2014.

"I loved the way that he ran," Wilcots said. "He moved very well. Now, he was never really a real fast or quick-twitch type of player, he was always explosive and had plenty of good power. I thought he looked really well, ran over his feet really well and moved good. I think a team is going to take a flier on him. I think once he gets into camp, he'll be able to make some plays."

Another back that drew attention was Michael Bush.

A veteran of seven NFL seasons, Bush experienced his best seasons with the Oakland Raiders from 2008-2011.

The powerful 245 pounder bruised his way to a career-high 977 yards and seven touchdowns in 2011.

While he'll never be mixed up with some of the fastest backs in the NFL, he's worried that his unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.91 seconds may scare teams off.

Perhaps no player received as much media attention as Michael Sam, though.

The former SEC Player of the Year failed to hang on with both the Rams – the team that drafted him in the seventh-round of the 2014 NFL Draft – and then was signed to — and soon released from — the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad last season, but believes he has the ability to still stick with a roster.

"As long as I still have that will, as long as I'm still healthy, and can play this game you will continue to see me fighting to get in this league," Sam told reporters.

As league rosters start to fill up over the next few weeks and months, there's a growing confidence that several players that appeared on the Arizona Cardinals' practice field could be at other NFL facilities soon.

"I spoke to seven or eight personnel guys here who said undoubtedly that there is going to be a sizable portion of players who competed in this Veteran Combine that will be on a 90-man offseason roster," said Steve Wyche. "Will they make active roster? That's up to them once they get with a team."

