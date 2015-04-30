VIDEO: Charley Casserly Releases Final Mock Draft

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

It's officially draft day in the NFL, and the Washington Redskins currently hold the No. 5 overall pick.

It's the second time that the franchise has held this pick, as they selected Miami safety Sean Taylor with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft.

While several different names have been linked to the Redskins at this slot, NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly thinks the team will go defense once again in his latest mock draft, selecting USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

But Casserly – the Redskins general manager from 1989-99 – said the team is also in a spot to trade back if they so desire.

"Well, I tell you what, Scot McCloughan, put Leonard Williams right here," he begins. "He addressed yesterday, if Leonard Williams is there, we don't need him, we can trade him. So this could be a trade pick, but I tell you what. He's the best defensive player in the draft."

Along with being an All-American following a highly productive junior season in which he recorded 80 tackles with seven sacks, Williams was also named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2014, and earned several postseason honors from various media outlets.

