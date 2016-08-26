News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Video Highlights: #BUFvsWAS

Aug 26, 2016 at 04:57 PM
The Washington Redskins are taking on the Buffalo Bills in their third preseason game, and we have video highlights from the game. Check back for more highlights as the game progresses.

1st Quarter: Redskins cornerback Josh Norman breaks up a pass in the end zone.

2nd Quarter: Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver DeSean Jackson connect on a 39-yard completion.

2nd Quarter: Cousins throws a 38-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ryan Grant.

2nd Quarter: Cousins completes a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Reed.

2nd Quarter: Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garçon catches a nine-yard touchdown pass from Cousins.

2nd Quarter: Redskins cornerback Greg Toler recovers Bills tight end Nick O'Leary's fumble.

4th Quarter: Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy completes a 30-yard pass to tight end Logan Paulsen.

4th Quarter: Redskins cornerback Kendall Fuller intercepts Bills quarterback E.J. Manuel on the final play of the game to seal the victory.

Here are Cousins' highlights:

Here are Jackson's highlights:

Here are Norman's highlights:

