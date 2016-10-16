News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Video Highlights: #PHIvsWAS

Oct 16, 2016 at 10:22 AM
The Washington Redskins defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-20, in Week 6 of the regular season. We have video highlights from the game. 

1st Quarter: Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan sacks Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz for a six-yard loss.

1st Quarter: Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins hits wide receiver DeSean Jackson deep on a 35-yard completion.

1st Quarter: Redskins running back Matt Jones runs for a gain of 15 yards.

1st Quarter: Cousins and wide receiver Jamison Crowder connect on a 16-yard touchdown pass.

2nd Quarter: Redskins running back Robert Kelley runs for a gain of 45 yards.

2nd Quarter: Cousins throws 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Vernon Davis.

2nd Quarter: Jones scores on a one-yard touchdown run.

4th Quarter: Cousins completes a 37-yard pass to Davis.

4th Quarter: Jones breaks free on a 58-yard run to help seal the victory.

