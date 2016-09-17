Virginia Lottery And Gov. Terry McAuliffe To Honor Super Teachers During Sunday's Game

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that Virginia Lottery, in partnership with the Virginia PTA and The Supply Room Companies, plan to recognize 11 educators who have received the "Super Teacher" award. This recognition will take place during halftime of the Redskins' game against the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept.18.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be in attendance Sunday to honor the award winners, who represent different geographic regions of the state. During the past nine years, the program has recognized a total of 72 educators with the Super Teacher Award. Each received a $2,000 cash prize plus a $2,000 classroom credit from The Supply Room Companies to outfit their classroom.