Virginia Lottery And Gov. Terry McAuliffe To Honor Super Teachers During Sunday's Game

Sep 17, 2016 at 05:17 AM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that Virginia Lottery, in partnership with the Virginia PTA and The Supply Room Companies, plan to recognize 11 educators who have received the "Super Teacher" award. This recognition will take place during halftime of the Redskins' game against the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept.18.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be in attendance Sunday to honor the award winners, who represent different geographic regions of the state. During the past nine years, the program has recognized a total of 72 educators with the Super Teacher Award. Each received a $2,000 cash prize plus a $2,000 classroom credit from The Supply Room Companies to outfit their classroom.

Debuting in 2008, the Super Teacher program recognizes teachers who are talented and dedicated to making a difference in the lives of young people. For the past several years, Virginia Lottery has partnered with the Washington Redskins to publicly recognize these award winners. Nominations for the 2017 Super Teacher Awards will begin early next January.

