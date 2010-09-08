Virginia Tech-Boise State At FedExField a Sellout

The Washington Redskins have announced that Monday night's nationally televised game between Virginia Tech and Boise State at FedExField is sold out.
"This matchup will highlight two college football powerhouses, and it is one of the most important out-of-conference games for each school as they compete to reach the National Championship game this year," Redskins chief marketing officer Mitch Gershman said.
"The sold-out game is a tremendous financial success for the colleges, and a full house always guarantees an exciting football experience for the fans. We look forward to bringing more high profile college football matchups to FedExField in the coming years," Gershman said.