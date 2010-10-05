Parking and Directions for Virginia Tech vs. Boise State Game

Parking at the game is included in your ticket price. Parking lots will open at 4 p.m. on September 6th.

RV Parking

Day of Game:

Cost: $75.00

Arrival: No earlier than 4 hours before kick-off, when main lots open. Note: RVs are not permitted in the Copper Lot, so if you would like to arrive in an RV earlier than 4:00 p.m., you must park in the Overnight RV (Gray) Lot.

Parking: Park in one of the Bus/RV Lots at each of the three main entrances to FedExField.

Parking Lots: Morgan Blvd, Arena Drive, Redskins Road

Attached Cars: Each passenger car attached to an RV must remain attached to the vehicle that tows it in.

Trailers: Each trailer must remain attached to the vehicle that tows it in.

Overnight Parking:

Cost: $160.00

Arrival: No earlier than noon on Sunday, September 5.

Parking: All overnight parking will be in the Gray Lot.

Attached Cars: Any passenger car that is attached to an RV must be detached and parked in a different location within the Gray Lot.

Trailers: Any trailer must remain attached to the vehicle that tows it in.

Facilities: Porta-Johns, trash cans, portable lights and overnight security will be provided by FedExField. There are no electricity or water hook-ups. RVs must be self-contained. RVs are not permitted to discharge water or solid waste in the Gray Lot (other than what can be bagged and deposited in trash cans.

Call the Ticket Office at (301) 276-6050 to purchase any of the above permits. You may also pay upon arrival at FedExField – cash only.

Limo Parking

Pre-Purchase Permit

Cost: $75.00

Arrival: No earlier than 4 hours before kick-off, when main lots open.

Parking: The Limo Lot is located adjacent to Hill Oaks Blvd. outside of the Sprint Gate A entrance to FedExField.

Pre-Game: Ring Road access is granted to all Limo pass holders so they can drop off at either Sprint Gate A Suite Entrance or Bank of America Gate E Suite Entrance before the game. After dropping off guests, all Limos must park in the Limo Lot.

Post-Game: Ring Road access is restricted after the game; guests may not be picked up at any of the stadium gates after the game. Guests must meet their vehicle in the Limo Lot after the game. Drivers are responsible for making sure their passengers know how to find their vehicle after the game.

Call the Ticket Office at (301) 276-6050 to purchase a Limo Lot pass in advance of the game.

Day of Game Limo Lot parking

Cost: $75.00 (Cash Only)

Arrival: No earlier than 4 hours before kick-off, when main lots open.

Parking: Park in one of the Bus/RV Lots at each of the three main entrances to FedExField

Parking Lots: Morgan Blvd, Arena Drive, Redskins Road. There is no Ring Road access without a Limo Lot permit, so Limos will need to park and drop off their guests in one of the three Bus/RV Lots. Drivers are responsible for making sure their passengers know which lot to return to after the game.

Bus Parking:

Cost: there is no charge for bus parking , no permit is necessary.

Arrival: No earlier than 4 hours before kick-off, when main lots open.

Parking: Park in one of the Bus/RV Lots at each of the three main entrances to FedExField

Parking Lots: Morgan Blvd, Arena Drive, Redskins Road. There is no Ring Road access, so Buses will need to park and drop off their guests in the Bus/RV Lot. Drivers are responsible for making sure their passengers know which lot to return to after the game.

Overnight Parking:There is no overnight parking for buses.

Parking for Disabled/Handicapped Fans

Parking for disabled/handicapped fans is available with an on-site parking permit and a valid state-issued disabled parking permit and/or license plate. Please display both permits and a parking lot attendant will direct you to the appropriate lot. Should you need additional assistance, please notify a parking lot attendant or text SKINS and your location to 78247. Alternatively, you may also call our Operations hotline at (301) 276-6100.

Directions to FedExField

*All routes can be used at any time, but we encourage fans to arrive early. If you plan on arriving at FedExField less than 60 minutes before the event start time, the routes in bold below are strongly recommended.

FROM NORTHERN VIRGINIA VIA THE WOODROW WILSON BRIDGE

*1-495/1-95 North to Exit 13 (Ritchie-Marlboro Rd.). Turn left (west) going toward Capital Heights. Follow the signs for Capital Heights around two traffic circles. The road will change names to Walker Mill Rd. Turn right onto Ritchie Rd. Ritchie Rd. will turn into Garrett A. Morgan Blvd. Follow to stadium. *

*I-495/I-95 North to Exit 15 (Central Ave.) Bear left off the exit ramp and follow to the traffic light. Turn left at the traffic light onto Central Ave./214W.Turn right onto Garrett A. Morgan Blvd. Follow to stadium. *

*I-495/I-95 North to Exit 16 (Arena Dr.). Turn left off the exit. Follow to stadium. *

*I-495/I-95 North to Exit 16 (Arena Dr.). Turn left off the exit. Turn right onto Brightseat Rd and follow to the Gray Lot. (Gray Lot only). *

I-495/I-95 North to Exit 17B (Landover Rd./MD-202 West) toward Bladensburg. Turn left at the traffic light onto Brightseat Rd. Follow to stadium.

FROM NORTHERN VIRGINIA VIA THE AMERICAN LEGION BRIDGE

*I-495/I-95 North to Exit 22B (Baltimore-Washington Parkway) toward Washington. Take the exit for MD-202. Turn left at the traffic light off the exit onto Landover Rd./MD-202 East (sign says South) toward Cheverly. Take Landover Rd./MD-202 East to Brightseat Rd. Turn right onto Brightseat Rd. Follow to stadium. *

*I-495/I-95 North to Exit 19B (US-50 West) toward Washington. Take Exit 3 for Landover Rd./MD-202. Turn left at the traffic light off the exit onto Landover Rd./MD-202 East (sign says South) toward Cheverly. Take Landover Rd./MD-202 East to Brightseat Rd. Turn right onto Brightseat Rd. Follow to stadium. *

*I-495/1-95 North to Exit 15B (Central Ave./214W).Turn right onto Garrett A. Morgan Blvd. Follow to stadium. *

*I-495/I-95 North to Exit 16 (Arena Dr.). Turn right off the exit. Turn right onto Brightseat Rd and follow to the Gray Lot. (Gray Lot only). *

I-495/I-95 North to Exit 17B (Landover Rd./MD-202 West) toward Bladensburg. Turn left at the traffic light onto Brightseat Rd. Follow to stadium.

FROM NORTHERN VIRGINIA VIA THE GW PARKWAY

*From the GW Parkway, exit onto I-395N toward Washington. Road changes to the Southwest/Southeast Freeway. Take the Pennsylvania Ave. exit, merging onto Pennsylvania Ave. SE. Take a slight left to remain on Pennsylvania Ave. SE. Turn left onto Minnesota Ave. SE. Turn right onto B Street SE, which becomes East Captiol St. East Capitol St. becomes Central Ave./Rt. 214. Turn left onto Garrett A. Morgan Blvd. Follow to stadium. *

From the GW Parkway, exit onto I-395N toward Washington. Road changes to the Southwest/Southeast Freeway. Take the Pennsylvania Avenue exit, merging onto Pennsylvania Avenue SE. Move immediately into the left lane and turn left onto the Anacostia Freeway North, which turns into 295N. Exit at Rt. 50E towards Annapolis. Take Exit 3B for Landover Rd./MD-202 East toward Upper Marlboro. Follow Landover Rd./MD-202 East to Brightseat Rd. Turn right onto Brightseat Rd. Follow to stadium.

FROM PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY

*I-495/I-95 to Exit 22B (Baltimore-Washington Parkway) toward Washington. Take the exit for MD-202. Turn left at the traffic light off the exit onto Landover Rd./MD-202 East (sign says South) toward Cheverly. Take Landover Rd./MD-202 East to Brightseat Rd. Turn right onto Brightseat Rd. Follow to stadium. *

I-495/I-95 to Exit 19B (US-50 West) toward Washington. Take Exit 3 for Landover Rd./MD-202. Turn left at the traffic light off the exit onto Landover Rd./MD-202 East (sign says South) toward Cheverly. Take Landover Rd./MD-202 East to Brightseat Rd. Turn right onto Brightseat Rd. Follow to stadium.

*Martin Luther King, Jr. Hwy/MD-704 Southwest. Take ramp onto Landover Rd./MD-202. Take Landover Rd./MD-202 to Brightseat Rd. Turn right onto Brightseat Rd. Follow to stadium. *

*I-495/ I-95 to Exit 15 (Central Ave.) if coming from the south. Bear left off the exit ramp and follow to the traffic light. Turn left at the traffic light onto Central Ave./214W. Turn right onto Garrett A. Morgan Blvd. Follow to stadium. *

*I-495/I-95 to Exit 15B (Central Ave./214W) if coming from the north. Turn right onto Garrett A. Morgan Blvd. Follow to stadium. *

I-495/I-95 to Exit 16 (Arena Dr.). Turn right off the exit if coming the north. Turn left off the exit if coming from the south. Turn right onto Brightseat Rd and follow to the Gray Lot. (Gray Lot only).

I-495/I-95 to Exit 17B (Landover Rd./MD-202 West) toward Bladensburg. Turn left at the traffic light onto Brightseat Rd. Follow to stadium.

FROM ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY

*US-50 West toward Washington. Take Exit 3 for Landover Rd./MD-202. Turn left at the traffic light off the exit onto Landover Rd./MD-202 East (sign says South) toward Cheverly. Take Landover Rd./MD-202 East to Brightseat Rd. Turn right onto Brightseat Rd. Follow to stadium. *

*US-50 West to I-495/I-95 South to Exit 15B (Central Ave./214W).Turn right onto Garrett A. Morgan Blvd. Follow to stadium. *

US-50 West to I-495/I-95 South to Exit 16 (Arena Dr.). Turn right off the exit. Turn right onto Brightseat Rd and follow to the Gray Lot. (Gray Lot only).

US-50 West to I-495/I-95 South to Exit 17B (Landover Rd./MD-202 West) toward Bladensburg. Turn left at the traffic light onto Brightseat Rd. Follow to stadium.

FROM MONTGOMERY AND HOWARD COUNTIES

*I-495/I-95 to Exit 22B (Baltimore-Washington Parkway) toward Washington. Take the exit for MD-202. Turn left at the traffic light off the exit onto Landover Rd./MD-202 East (sign says South) toward Cheverly. Take Landover Rd./MD-202 East to Brightseat Rd. Turn right onto Brightseat Rd. Follow to stadium. *

*I-495/I-95 to Exit 19B (US-50 West) toward Washington. Take Exit 3 for Landover Rd./MD-202. Turn left at the traffic light off the exit onto Landover Rd./MD-202 East (sign says South) toward Cheverly. Take Landover Rd./MD-202 East to Brightseat Rd. Turn right onto Brightseat Rd. Follow to stadium. *

*Martin Luther King, Jr. Hwy/MD-704 Southwest. Take the ramp onto Landover Rd./MD-202. Take Landover Rd./MD-202 to Brightseat Rd. Turn right onto Brightseat Rd. Follow to stadium. *

*I-495/I-95 to Exit 15B (Central Ave./214W). Turn right onto Garrett A. Morgan Blvd. Follow to stadium. *

*I-495/I-95 to Exit 16 (Arena Dr.). Turn right off the exit. Turn right onto Brightseat Rd and follow to the Gray Lot. (Gray Lot only). *

I-495/I-95 to Exit 17B (Landover Rd./MD-202 West) toward Bladensburg. Turn left at the traffic light onto Brightseat Rd. Follow to stadium.

FROM WASHINGTON, D.C.

Take Pennsylvania Ave. SE towards Minnesota Ave. SE. Turn left onto Minnesota Ave. SE. Turn right onto B Street SE, which becomes East Captiol St. East Capitol St. becomes Central Ave./Rt. 214. Turn left onto Garrett A. Morgan Blvd. Follow to stadium.

Take Pennsylvania Ave. SE onto the Anacostia Freeway North, which turns into 295N. Exit at Rt. 50E towards Annapolis. Take Exit 3B for Landover Rd./MD-202 East toward Upper Marlboro. Follow Landover Rd./MD-202 East to Brightseat Rd. Turn right onto Brightseat Rd. Follow to stadium.

Public Transportation Schedule

Want to avoid the hassle of driving? Then hop on the Metro. Just take the Blue Line to the Morgan Boulevard Metro Station. Exit onto the sidewalk, which will be on your right side after exiting the Metro gates, opposite the parking lot exit. Follow the sidewalk for less than a mile to FedExField. Utilize Metro Trip Planner at www.wmata.com to plan your trip to FedExField from your closest Metro station or Metro bus stop.